The St. Thomas More girls soccer team is not only seeking its fifth straight state title, the Lady Cougars can also tie a long-standing LHSAA record with another Division II crown.
Northshore High School in Slidell holds the state record with five consecutive championships from 1986-1990. The Lady Panthers are the only program in boys and girls soccer to accomplish that feat.
"We're staring down history with an opportunity to do something only done once in LHSAA soccer history, and it was done over 30 years ago," STM coach Daniel Underwood said.
The Lady Cougars, who have eight state titles, are tied for No. 2 in that category with Sacred Heart-New Orleans. Isidore Newman holds the record with 12 state titles.
Perhaps fittingly, STM will face Northshore Saturday in Slidell. The Lady Cougars are 8-0 and ranked No. 1 in Division II, while the Lady Panthers are 10-0 and ranked No. 3 in Division I.
"That should be a good one Saturday," Underwood said. "Two years ago, Northshore won Division I. It will be a really good test."
Underwood is also looking forward to matches later this season against Division I No. 4 Dominican (12-0) and No. 2 St. Joseph's Academy (6-0-1).
Last season, Dominican went 20-1-2 and finished as Division I runner-up to Mt. Carmel. Dominican eliminated St. Joseph's in the semifinals.
"The Division I powerhouses are our primary competition," said Underwood, whose squad is rolling along despite the loss of All-Metro selections Riley LeBlanc and Avery Quoyeser, the team's Most Valuable Player who is now a freshman at Appalachian State.
The Lady Cougars also returned plenty of firepower with All-Metro performers Raegan Latiolais, Mary-Ainsley Alack and Brooklyn Babineaux.
Latiolais, who signed with the University of Mobile earlier this week, scored 23 goals with 11 assists last year. Alack, a junior, scored 21 goals with seven assists. Both were all-state selections.
"Latiolais is a senior captain who sets the tone for others to follow with her unselfish play," Underwood said. "Alack is also dynamic - much like Reagan - and she does a lot of things for us. She's crafty with the ball."
Underwood has been pleasantly surprised by both his team's ability to score and the number of Lady Cougars who have been steady offensive contributors.
"This is one of the best offensive teams I've ever coached," said Underwood, whose squad is averaging 5.4 goals per match.
"We will legitimately have six players challenge for offensive MVP. Typically, we're a defensive-minded team that wins 1-0 or 2-0. Now we're beating Division II rivals 6-1."
The Lady Cougars are deep and experienced with six seniors and six juniors. Hailey Gannon, Mary-Elise Quoyeser, Bailey Bronner, Jadyn Mallory, Katherine Doherty, Aubrey Cassidy, Babineaux and goalie Nykell Smith are among the players to watch.
Babineaux was named Most Outstanding Player of last season's Division II state championship game after she scored two goals in STM's 4-2 win over Lakeshore. Smith came through in the clutch in that game when she relieved Avery Wright after the senior keeper suffered an injury. Cassidy is only a freshman.
Underwood admits that there is pressure to keep the state championship streak going, but it's primarily a pressure within the halls of STM.
"It's really a fun time to be involved with athletics at STM," Underwood said. "The school is experiencing great success in all sports. We look across the hallway and there is (football star) Walker Howard, along with the state championship volleyball team. The softball and basketball teams are winning championships.
"We have a very fun, healthy competition with the other sports. We don't talk about our Division rivals in soccer. We talk about our competition with the other sports on campus."