It’s a strange time of the basketball season each year.

Players are in between Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. There’s final exams that require special attention and can take your focus away from basketball.

For the UL Ragin’ Cajuns this season, there’s also been multiple trips out west to places like Wyoming, Las Vegas and, most recently, Arizona State.

This week, coach Bob Marlin’s squad is recuperating from Saturday’s 77-65 loss to the Sun Devils and taking time off for exams, before heading to Louisiana Tech Saturday for a 4 p.m. contest in Ruston.

“Sometimes they need to get back in the flow and we play a lot when we take days off,” Marlin said. “We’ll come back and get right into some five-on-five and make it competitive. They certainly like all the competitive drills that we do. But there’s a little bit of rust at times.

“As a coach, you have to decide how you’re going to attack it. The main thing is to keep their legs fresh and then get them back into shape once they get back in the gym and run a little bit.”

It remains unclear what impact the Arizona State trip might have. Freshman forward Kobe Julien had a “tender knee” during pregame warmups.

“He wanted to play, but we decided to hold him,” Marlin said.

Without Julien, the Cajuns battled well in some areas and not so well in others.

“We decided to go more guard heavy since they were going to press us,” Marlin said. “We had a really good game plan and held them to 77 points being pressed the entire basketball game. I thought we controlled the tempo from wire-to-wire. In the first half, they had 16 free throws and we shot two.”

Sophomore point guard Trajan Wesley was tested physically and passed, but not without committing more turnovers than usual.

UL men's hoops squad heads west again to challenge Arizona State Sun Devils With a roster loaded with newcomers, the first half of the season for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team was no doubt going to be a hu…

“He was pressed quite a bit and pushed around,” Marlin said. “Going into the game, he had 20 assists and four turnovers on the year. He had four turnovers at the first media timeout I think. They really let them be aggressive and set the tone early, yet they got 16 free throws and we got two.”

It was pretty obvious in his absence how important Julien is to this year’s squad. In addition to getting outrebounded, several other areas were lacking without him.

“A little bit (in rebounding) — Kobe’s tough,” Marlin said. “He’s one of our best competitors. Even against Southeastern, he had seven assists. He’s a well-rounded player who does a little bit of everything. He's certainly a good scorer and can defend. He’s our best wing defender, we feel like.”

When Julien is out, there are different ways of adjusting.

“We can go bigger and play more zone defensively, which we played a little bit in the second half the other day and it was good for us,” Marlin said. “But if a team is going to press us like Arizona State, then we may want to go with the guard play. Mylik (Wilson) played well the other day. He did throw a couple of pick-sixes that didn’t help our cause. He got triple-teamed in the paint and threw up passes that were intercepted.

“We can go that route if we’d like. With P.J. Hardy and Calvin Temple, we’ve got a little bit of depth there. We’re not as good as we’d like to be not having Javonne (Lowery) and Durey (Cadwell), but we still have some depth.”

New UL forward Tirus Smith couldn't be any happier to be contributing for the Cajuns Tuesday’s 98-81 victory over the Southeastern Lions in the Cajundome gave UL basketball fans their first look at 6-8 junior forward Tirus Smith.

The Arizona State challenge also reinforced to Marlin what his team has in 6-foot-8 junior forward Tirus Smith and 6-9 junior forward Dou Gueye.

“Tirus has played hard and did a good job the other night,” Marlin said. “He and Dou (Gueye) were the two guys who physically could match up with Romello White and go get a rebound in that game. There were some high-level athletes in that game. We need Tirus to play at a high level. He’s getting in shape a little bit better also, able to play extended minutes.”