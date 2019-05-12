The No. 7-ranked UL Ragin' Cajuns softball team will be headed to Oxford, Miss., for the NCAA regionals.
The Rebels (37-17) got a No. 11 overall seed and will also be joined by Chattanooga (37-15) and Southeast Missouri State (45-16) in the four-team regional.
The Cajuns will open with Southeast Missouri State at 3:30 p.m. Friday in Oxford on ESPN3. It's the first time in program history for the Cajuns to be at a regional in Oxford.
"I've been coaching 10 years and I've never gotten it right," UL coach Gerry Glasco said. "I had first round SEMO and second round Ole Miss, exactly how I had it in my head."
"I knew Ole Miss was in the mix with our name," UL senior Lexie Comeaux said. "I didn't know if we were going to host Ole Miss or Ole Miss was going to host us."
The Oxford regional is matched up with No. 6 Arizona regional in Tucson.
"We do what the committee says," Glasco said. "The beauty of having a good team is you have a lot of confidence. It really doesn't matter. I love my team and I've got tremendous confidence in them.
"They didn’t pick who they thought was the best 16 ball clubs. They picked by a formula, by a set of standards – win-loss record, RPI. I don’t know whether they consider the polls at all. I imagine a little bit. It’s 16 teams that fit the standard they’re looking for and we didn’t fit that."
The Cajuns, who are coming off the Sun Belt Conference tournament championship to earn an automatic berth into NCAA play, take a 50-4 record into the 29th NCAA regional in program history. UL has qualified for NCAA regional play every season since 1999. The 50 wins is the program's first since going 53-6 in 2012.
"The committee's probably never seen us play in person," Glasco said. "If they had, we would probably have been seeded. We've got our work cut out for us, but we're extremely talented. We'll use their last of respect for a lot of motivation."
UL is in pursuit of the seventh Women's College World Series appearance and the first since 2014.
While the Cajuns are red hot with 27 straight wins, Ole Miss has actually slumped near the finish line. The Rebels have lost five of their past six games, including a pair of 8-0 losses in five innings. In the SEC tournament, Ole Miss beat Mississippi State 9-4 and then lost to Kentucky 8-0 in five.
UL owns the all-time series vs. Ole Miss, 10-2. The Cajuns beat the Rebels 10 times between 1999 and 2009, but Ole Miss won the final two meetings in 2009. The Cajuns are 3-0 against Southeast Missouri with the last meeting being in 2016 at a tournament in Gulf Shores, Ala.
After the LSU regional popped on the screen as the No. 10-ranked regional, UL players began high-fiving thinking hosting a regional was more realistic.
"It's a little disappointing," Comeaux said. "It would have been awesome to host and have all our fans there to watch us. It really doesn't matter. Just to have an opportunity to go somewhere and win is good enough for us."
UL senior third baseman Kara Gremillion was glad for a new experience.
"Honestly I didn’t want to go back there," she said. "We’ve been there twice. I wanted to go somewhere else, start over and get to play a new team. I didn’t want to go back to Baton Rouge."
A year ago, the Cajuns finished 41-16 with a national ranking of No. 18 after being the runner-up in the NCAA Baton Rouge regional.
Last season's runner-up finish ended a streak of five straight NCAA regional titles for the Cajuns.
"It’s definitely a winnable regional," UL senior third baseman Kara Gremillion said. "I think this is one of our best shots at going to the world series. They’re putting us in a good position to win."