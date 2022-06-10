Despite her Hollywood background in a talent agency representing world-famous movie stars, Jaci Russo’s first reaction to the concept of college athletes being paid for the name, image and likeness wasn’t what most would think.
“I hated it,” Russo said. “I hate that professionals play in the Olympics. I think amateurs should be amateurs.”
But as she debated the volatile issue, Russo began the understand the other side.
“Student-athletes are banned from making money from their talents, so I had to rethink a whole lot of thoughts I’ve had for years,” Russo said.
For example, a UL band member can play in the Pride of Acadiana marching band, get a scholarship to go to school and also “perform on Saturday night at Grant Street and they can teach guitar lessons and drum lessons to middle schoolers and high schoolers. They’re allowed to make money for their talents.”
Her opinion changed.
So when the NCAA gave the go-ahead for student-athletes to make NIL money last year and it became Louisiana state law on July 1, Russo was elated to participate in the new process when UL’s athletic department approached her to help make it successful in Cajun Country.
Beginning in April, UL has been partnering with brandRUSSO to transition UL’s student-athletes in the NIL era of college athletics in a program called ULtra — University Lucrative Training Resources Advantage.
“It’s going better than I thought,” said Russo, who pointed to the recent successes of UL’s athletic teams as a major reason why.
“I think everybody wants to be a part of the success and the support, so we can recruit and retain these outstanding student-athletes.”
Doing it the right way
But like Russo, many others had fears and questions about this scary new venture.
“I think a lot of people are intimidated by NIL because you hear these media stories about millions of dollars being paid,” Russo said. “They’re media stories because they’re outliers. That’s not the everyday reality.”
From day one UL’s athletic department was determined to do it right.
Led by associate director for compliance Tom Burke and deputy director for external operations Nico Yantko, a committee was formed to educate and monitor NIL issues for UL’s student-athletes and coaches.
“For us the challenge is continuing to understand what opportunities are out there and how we can always be innovative in leaning forward and working within the framework,” Yantko said. “As we’ve learned, this is a constantly evolving space. It’s truly transforming a lot of the things we’re looking ahead to here in college athletics.”
Three basic rules
Burke’s first course of action was to educate — both the coaches, student-athletes and the boosters. He sent them FAQ guides and all the NCAA and state rules and regulations concerning NIL.
Burke’s message then and now emphasizes three major points. As per NCAA rules, 1. It can’t be pay for play, 2. It can’t be a recruiting inducement, 3. You can only get paid the going rate for work actually performed.
For example, UL’s first entry into the NIL world was quarterback Levi Lewis last summer doing promotional work for the city’s EatLafayette campaign.
Lewis could get paid for promoting area restaurants, but no local business could pay Lewis for each touchdown pass he threw last season.
The recruiting aspect of it, however, remains much more of a gray area,
“The recruiting inducement piece is interesting,” Burke smiled. “I don’t know how you get around it.”
Yet there are such stories like BYU offering NIL deals to every incoming football freshman last year roughly the price of a year’s tuition.
Frankly, neither Burke or Russo is concerned about any of UL’s NIL ventures raising any eyebrows.
Burke monitors a system called ARMs, where UL athletes must log into an account to disclose any NIL opportunities and submit NIL approval forms to be reviewed and signed off on.
Don’t get the wrong impression there, though.
“We’re not in the business of prohibiting or restricting,” Burke said. “We’re not trying to do that. We just had a couple minor instances where we had to tweak what they were trying to do.”
From Russo’s perspective, violating rules isn’t even on the radar.
“If you saw the hoops we jump through to make sure every contract is correct … everything’s approved by compliance, everything’s approved by the university,” Russo said. “I’m not going to say I’m the No. 1 fan, but I’m a top five fan. I don’t want anyone to get in trouble. That’s self-harm. That ruins my potential to go watch winning seasons for some of these season tickets that I have.
“I want to make sure everything’s above board and I want to make sure we’re doing it better than everybody else. We watched all of these other schools put together collectives and boosters and it’s pay to play. We’re not doing that.”
Russo’s company has also played a huge role in the educational aspect by obtaining “subject-matter experts” to speak to UL’s student-athletes about such subjects as “copyright, trademark, patent, accounting, investing, the difference between a W-9 and a 1040, LLCs, how to protect your assets, how to do social media right, how to be a good business person.”
It's precisely why Burke has always personally supported the NIL movement, despite the disturbing well-publicized examples on the power-five level.
“It provides them opportunities, it helps them to mature a little bit as an adult, build their brand,” Burke said. “I don’t have any concerns with the ability to do that.”
Providing equitable opportunity
Being equitable has also been a goal.
So far, there have been 76 disclosures over 47 different student-athletes. Surprising to some, those numbers include seven of the 12 sports — not just football and basketball — and also includes four female sports.
“I knew it was important to have a balance between revenue and non-revenue-generating sports,” Russo said. “I knew it was important to honor Title IX and I knew it was important to have local and out of market all represented.
“I thought I might have a hard time convincing business owners of that and yet they’ve all said they want a balance, but they’ve been great about it.”
The opportunities so far range from on-site appearances for photo or autograph signings to marketing campaigns to getting free services for simply sharing a company’s product on social media.
“Some of our student-athletes have 40 or 50 or 80 or 150,000 followers,” Russo said.
In other words, Russo is confident the national horror stories don’t apply to UL’s NIL approach.
These are not greedy money-grubbers,” she said. “These are good people with integrity who want to work hard, but who want a chance to put a little money in their pocket to pay their car insurance, have a little spending money to take a date out or some send money back home.
“We’re talking about $500 or $700 or $1,000.”
Russo said many of the deal won’t actually began until the fall semester and/or after the current fiscal year ends in July.
The other big NIL development to monitor is a bill currently on the governor’s desk for approval that would allow UL employees to actually serve as a middle man to connect local businesses with UL’s student-athletes.
Not all states have established legislation to govern NIL deals since the NCAA approved it last year. And some states, like Alabama, have actually revoked its state law once realizing that it restricted NIL opportunities while no-law states didn’t really have such restrictions.
There are other legal stipulations as well. Currently, foreign student-athletes aren’t eligible for NIL deals. Burke said there is a growing movement to push to remove that restriction.
Also, student-athletes can’t include any of the school’s branding.
For instance, when Lewis promoted EatLafayette, he can’t be identified as UL quarterback Levi Lewis or wear any UL apparel — he’s simply doing so as Levi Lewis.
Also, when former UL offensive lineman Shane Vallot started his own youth football camp last summer, he couldn’t use any of UL facilities and couldn’t wear any UL apparel or equipment to conduct the camp.
Last week UL announced a partnership with The Brandr Group, which essentially allows UL athletes to join the group and make money off the sell of jerseys and other merchandise with their names on it.
“I think those are some great opportunities to continue to put our student-athletes out there and hopefully that puts them an opportunity to get out in front of some perspective partners of theirs down the line,” Yantko said.