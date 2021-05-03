Both Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas had outstanding career with the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.

Both wanted to get drafted, but only Mitchell was able to claim that distinction.

Now both workhorse running backs are hoping to make their mark at the NFL level.

Mitchell, a former Erath High All-State running back, continued the Cajuns’ recent trend of getting running backs taken in the NFL draft when San Francisco nabbed him with the 194th overall selection in the sixth round Saturday.

UL's Elijah Mitchell drafted in sixth round by 49ers Former Erath High and UL standout Elijah Mitchell continued the Cajuns’ recent trend of getting running backs taken in the NFL draft when San …

Mitchell’s selection came one year after Raymond Calais was taken by Tampa Bay 245th in the seventh year and four years after Elijah McGuire was taken 188th overall in the sixth round to the New York Jets.

After an injury limited his freshman season to five games, Mitchell began to build one of the best careers in UL history as a sophomore in 2018. His best season was rushing for 1,147 yards and 16 touchdowns on 198 carries as a junior a year later.

Mitchell finished his career with 3,267 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns on 527 carries.

But that only begins to detail Mitchell’s value to an offense. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 218 pounds, Mitchell also has good hands, finishing his collegiate career with 597 yards and five touchdowns on 49 receptions.

Mitchell enters a 49ers’ running back picture led by Raheem Mostert, as well as career backup Wayne Gallman. San Francisco did draft Ohio State running back Trey Sermon in the third round Friday, but the 49ers typically utilize a running back-by-committee approach.

In fact, ESPN draft analyst Louis Riddick declares San Francisco "a perfect place" for Mitchell's skills to be utilized.

Ragas, from Shaw High in New Orleans, was not drafted over the weekend, but did get his foot in the NFL door by signing a free agent contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ex-Cajun RB Trey Ragas signs with Raiders Former UL running back Trey Ragas was not drafted over the weekend, but did get his foot in the NFL door by signing a free agent contract with…

Ragas is coming off a stellar career with the Cajuns, rushing for 3,572 yards and 38 touchdowns on 596 carries. He also caught 49 passes in his career with 477 yards and five scores.

The good news is Las Vegas didn't draft a running back over the weekend. The bad news is the Raiders already had one of the most seasoned depth charts at that position with Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake, Jalen Richard and Theo Riddick.