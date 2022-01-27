No one was fooled by Georgia State’s 0-4 conference record coming into Thursday’s Sun Belt Conference game at the Cajundome.
The goals were clear for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns to avoid another loss to their bitter league rivals.
One, limit turnovers.
Two, hold the visiting Panthers to under 40% shooting from the field.
As the second half unfolded, a third one arose … make your free throws.
Coach Bob Marlin’s likely played well enough to overcome failing at the first two, but shooting 46% at the line on the night proved too much to overcome in a frustrating 68-64 loss to Georgia State.
“Typical basketball game between Georgia State and UL and they got the upper hand tonight,” Marlin said after the loss that left the Cajuns 9-9 overall and 4-4 in league play.
“Our No. 1 goal is we have to have a low turnover game and hold them to less than 40% and we didn’t do either one. If we do those, we win.”
Georgia State entered the game leading the Sun Belt in turnovers forced and were sixth nationally in turnover margin.
The Cajuns added to those lofty total by committing 20, allowing the Panthers (7-9, 1-4) to win the points off turnovers battled 20-12.
“We preach about turnovers every day for a year,” Marlin said. “That was our No. 1 goal tonight and we have 20 turnovers and 6 of 13 from the line. We wasted a 12 for 22 night from the 3 because we don’t value the basketball.”
Of the 11 Cajuns who played in the game, only Joe Charles wasn’t credited with at least one turnover and eight had at least two.
“It was a team effort,” Marlin added. “You go right down the line, everybody had them. Our point play was poor tonight. We just turned it over.”
The Cajuns nearly overcome the turnover bug by taking a 62-57 lead with 6:23 left after back-to-back 3-pointers by Kobe Julien and Greg Williams were followed by a Jordan Brown left-hand jumper.
Ironically, UL actually doubled Georgia State with 12 3-pointers to only six for the Panthers, but the poor free throw shooting spoiled the party.
“We just have to be disciplined enough to execute and finish the game down the stretch,” said Durey Cadwell, who made two 3-pointers off the bench in 10 minutes of play. “We had some turnovers and missed free throws and that cost us the game.
“When you have plays like that, it’s hard to win. We just have to lock in, get back in the lab and just be ready to perform when we come out again.”
After building that five-point lead, the Cajuns only got five shots off and missed four free throws the rest of the way to open the door for Georgia State’s comeback effort.
“They shot them great today in practice, but when the game’s on the line, we couldn’t make them tonight,” Marlin said.
In the final moments of the game, UL’s defense was good enough to force a missed shot and a rebound with 10 seconds left down 66-64 at the time, but the quick outlet pass was thrown away to seal UL’s fate.
In addition to the turnovers and missed free throws, UL missed two point-blank attempts in the lane in the final two minutes to make matters tougher.
“If we close the game like we did against Troy the other night, we win, but we don’t,” Marlin said. “Not only do we miss shots, but we turn it over.”
Kentrell Garnett led the Cajuns in scoring in the loss with 17 points, making three of his four 3-pointers in the first half that helped UL quickly overcome an early 10-2 deficit.
After a rough start and battling foul trouble all night, Kobe Julien knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the second half to help UL build that 62-57 lead.
Jordan Brown was UL’s only other double-figure scorer with 12 point and six rebounds.
“I’m disappointed it in, but you got any suggestions,” Marlin said of the team’s guard play. “There’s no where to turn. We’re playing our best guys.
“We lost two guards from last year and we thought we had that situation covered.”
Brayan Au was out again Thursday with a non-COVID illness. Marlin said it’s possible he could return before Saturday’s 7 p.m. homestand finale against Georgia Southern.
“You practice and you hope they make them,” Marlin said of the free throws. “And you fuss at them about taking care of the ball and you hope they take care of the ball. If they don’t, they don’t.
“We’ve got to be stronger and it’s got to be important to them. We’ve talked about it and it is important to them. They know the value.”