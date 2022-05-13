There are no guarantees in the decathlon. There are 10 ways to succeed, and just as many ways to stumble, over a grueling two days of competition.
Ragin' Cajun Chandler Mixon made enough good moves to emerge as the silver medal winner in the Sun Belt Conference Track and Field Championships currently at UL's Cajun Track - two days he will remember,
"The decathlon is a real challenge," he said. "You meet up with a bunch of guys, and for two days you compete in some of the hardest things you can do. It's just you against the standards,
"You never know how you're going to do. You may be right on it, or slip up at that stage."
Mixon finished the two days with 7,055 points, topped only by winner Lucas von Klaveren of Texas-Arlington, who finished with 7,625. Mixon was fifth after the first day of action on Thursday, then crept closer on Friday.
Competitors vie in the pole vault, high jump, long jump, javelin, shot put, discus, 110 hurdles, 100 dash, 400 meter run and 1,500 run.
"You always have a chance," Mixon said. "You compete in each event, and you can succeed at each one. There are always early breaks you're going to get, and things you have to overcome."
Mixon will return to action on Saturday's final day of the meet in the open poll vault, one of his better events,
"I want to have another chance to help my team," he said.
A 2021 UL graduate, Mixon is working towards a masters degree in practical management.
A different kind of changes await in that world.
Meanwhile, thunder, lightning and rain showers interrupted the Sun Belt Conference Meet on Friday, but there was no holding back UL's Serenity Rogers.
Rogers stepped off a 13.39 time to lead qualifiers in the 100 meter hurdles, getting her semifinal in just before the storm, and later she clocked a 11.24 to advance in the 100-meter dash.
Elsewhere, India Brown ran a 56.67 in 400 qualifying and Kennedy Washington was fifth in the women's high jump at 5-8.
In men's action, the trio of Warrick Baker, Cashie Crockett and Floyd Pond advanced to the 100 finals. as did Antoni Hoyt-Clark in the 400 and and Cadmon Kyle in the 800.
Also, Justin Unger added a fifth place in the 3K steeplechase on Friday night to a fifth place in the 10,000 late Thursday night.