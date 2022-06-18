Editor's note: This is the sixth in a series of stories on the 2022 inductees to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are June 25 in Natchitoches.
They go on and on, the “Robe-isms” that are so famous to those who ever spent time with Tony Robichaux.
"Work while you wait."
"Let the way you live your life define who you are."
"Glorify what’s important."
"Tough times allow you to show who you are."
"The real world doesn’t fix things for you.”
“Too many people sit down when it’s time to stand up.”
But the more important “Robe-isms” were aimed at helping people become the best version of themselves.
For Robichaux, baseball was the vehicle, something that could be used to lead, motivate, impact and inspire.
“What you do should never be who you are,” he was fond of saying.
Anyone who thought of Robichaux as only a baseball coach — the most successful one in Louisiana history — was mistaken.
Robichaux was called home much too early, a heart attack following the 2019 season at the young age of 57.
The “Robe-isms” remain, along with a book that Robichaux was working on prior to his death and one that his son Justin — who played for his father and now fittingly serves as pitching coach for UL’s national-power softball team — completed last year.
The book is not about baseball. Nowhere in it will you find proper bunting techniques or how to grip the curveball, even though Robichaux was renowned nationwide for his ability to develop pitchers.
There’s plenty of baseball in it, but the game is once again a vehicle, a metaphor for life, a symbol for how to become a servant leader.
“Life’s personal and professional challenges are the real game, not baseball,” Robichaux said in one form or another on a regular basis. “It is a game, and the game should not be anyone’s identity.”
“I’ve never met a man with more integrity,” longtime UL radio announcer Jay Walker said. “I never met a man with higher principles. His job, he said, was to take boys and make them men, and to take men and make them better husbands and father, and he did that.”
It wasn’t just the hundreds of players that he mentored, 29 of whom earned All-America status and 60 who were drafted into professional baseball.
There were many others, including one who wound up taking over the Ragin’ Cajuns program after his death. Matt Deggs’ feelings are more intense and emotional than most, after Robichaux brought him back into college baseball in 2012 after his well-documented battle with alcoholism.
“I was a broken man that was by God’s grace brought back and healed,” Deggs said at his hiring. “Seven years ago, Coach saved my life. He saved my family. I was dead, folks. I was gone. Coach Robe gave me an opportunity when nobody else in the country would.”
The Crowley native was the seventh-winningest active coach in NCAA baseball at the time of his death.
He still ranks in the top 40 all-time among Division I coaches, and only a handful of those had all their wins in their home state. His Ragin' Cajuns teams made 12 NCAA regional and four super regional appearances along with the 2000 College World Series.
He’s the winningest coach in both UL and McNeese history. He also spent time at both schools during his playing career.
His UL teams won 914 games along with seven Sun Belt Conference regular-season titles and four Sun Belt tournament titles.
Those numbers are the main reason Robichaux is a “quadruple crown” Hall of Fame honoree — the UL and McNeese athletic halls of fame, the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association and the American Baseball Coaches Association halls of fame in January, and now his home state’s greatest athletic honor.
The statue in front of Moore Field, unveiled nine months after his death, also stands as tribute.
“We all know Coach Robe would have never wanted a statue,” said former pitcher Phil Devey, the driving force behind the $160,000 that was raised solely from Robichaux’s former players to erect the monument.
“Knowing it’s something he wouldn’t have wanted, how do you do it anyway? If it’s funded entirely by his guys and done in a way that represents him the best, not glorifying him but giving a message, we felt like Coach Robe would 100 percent approve.”