COLLEGE STATION, Texas The UL Ragin’ Cajuns’ brand of thrilling postseason baseball ended Sunday in their final game of the NCAA College Station Regional.
Almost all the blame falls squarely on the shoulders of TCU sophomore starting pitcher Cam Brown, who delivered eight strong inning in the Texas heat in a 6-1 win over the Cajuns at Olsen Field.
The loss ended UL’s season at 37-23, while the No. 2-seeded Horned Frogs (38-21) will advance to play top-seeded Texas A&M at 7 p.m. elimination game for TCU later Sunday.
The game had all the earmarks of a slugfest after the first inning.
In the top of the first, Brayden Taylor hit a two-run homer off UL starter Jeff Wilson.
The Cajuns answered with a bases-loaded walk to Heath Hood in the first. The weather was hot and the flags were heading out to center field.
Only Brown had other ideas.
UL stranded the bases loaded that first inning. That proved to be more of a sign of things to come for the Cajuns, than the three total runs scored in the opening frame.
The Cajuns didn’t get more than a single hit in any inning the rest of Brown’s outing. UL looked to have him on the ropes in the fourth, though.
Hood led off with a single and Julian Brock was hit by a pitch. After a ground out moved them up, Jonathan Brandon was ruled safe at first on a fielder’s choice grounder to third to load them up with the one out.
Bobby Lada, who had two hits off the bench in Saturday night’s 9-6 loss to Texas A&M, hit a shot, but TCU second baseman Gray Rodgers turned it into a 4-6-3 double play to end the threat.
Brown ended the day allowing no earned runs on five hits, two walks and three strikeouts.
On the other side of things, TCU’s offense didn’t exactly roll either.
Luke Boyers was hit by a pitch with one out in the second and scored on Elijah Nunez’s two-out RBI single for a 3-1 lead.
The Horned Frogs chased Wilson in the fourth when Rodgers and Porter Brown both doubled to get the score to 4-1.
But reliever Cooper Rawls stabilized things for the Cajuns, pitching 2.2 shutout innings on one hit, two walks and two strikeouts.
The Horned Frogs finally delivered the finishing blow in the eighth with a with a Nunez sacrifice fly and Tommy Sacco RBI single for a 6-1 cushion.
Austin Perrin finished out his career by allowing two runs on three hits, no walks and striking out none on 2.1 innings.
Nothing about Sunday’s game looked like a recent Cajuns game, including the 7-6 win over TCU on Friday.
The Horned Frogs were aggressive on the base paths, stealing six bags to zero for the Cajuns.
UL ended the game 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position – and was only 4-for-28 for the regional in that category. Moreover, the Cajuns were 2-for-17 Sunday with runners on base.
Brown retired 13 of the last 15 hitters he faced.
Drew Hill pitched the final inning for the Horned Frogs, giving up singles to C.J. Willis and Jonathan Brandon in the ninth.