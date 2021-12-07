When Michael Desormeaux took over as Ascension Episcopal’s head football coach in 2013, being the head coach for the No. 16-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns eight years later was the farthest thing from his mind.

Even when then-UL coach Mark Hudspeth asked the former Ragin’ Cajun quarterback to join in his staff in 2016, it wasn’t on his radar.

But after spending three years of learning under coach Billy Napier, Desormeaux began thinking and even planning for that potential move this past offseason … just in case.

It’s a good thing he did.

When UL Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard approached him about his interest in the position after Napier left for the Florida Gators, Desormeaux was ready to pursue it.

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old Desormeaux was formally introduced as UL’s next football coach in front of a packed house at Russo Park’s stadium club.

“Today I get to share my excitement with family, a lot of friends in here and a room full of Cajun fans,” Desormeaux said. “I’m incredibly grateful for that.

“To these two men (Maggard and president Joseph Savoie) and their staffs, I thank you with everything for this opportunity.”

Desormeaux signed a five-year contract through Dec. 1, 2026 at $775,000 annually plus incentives.

“To say I’m excited about this opportunity is an understatement,” Desormeaux said. “But what I’m most excited about is the opportunity to continue this mission – to elevate and advance our football program and culture to even more success.

“As we move forward, I believe and I know that we have all the things in place for our recent success to be sustained in the future.”

Working under Napier for the last four years, Desormeaux helped the Cajuns have won 40-12, are currently ranked No. 16 nationally and won the Sun Belt Conference championship on Saturday.

“When I heard coach Des interviewed, I was happy about it,” former UL quarterback Dwight Prudhomme said of the Desormeaux hiring. “The more I thought about it and understood the boxes he checked, it made all the sense in the world. I don’t think anyone has spent as much time with Billy Napier in the last two years than probably Michael has being co-offensive coordinator.

“Then you think about the continuity of a successful program and it makes all the sense in the world.”

Unlike most new hires, Desormeaux won’t have to wait very long to lead the show with the Cajuns (12-1) taking on Marshall at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 in the New Orleans Bowl.

“I am super excited Mike’s getting a shot to lead the Cajuns,” former UL tight end Buck Moncla said. “What a great thing we’ve got going and there’s no better person to lead than somebody who cares about the program who is an ex-player who hopefully can keep it going in the same direction. That’s the plan. I couldn’t be more pleased.”

In many ways, Desormeaux’s taken a meteoric rise to this new position.

After one year of trying to play professionally in the NFL and CFL in 2009 following his college career from 2005-08, Desormeaux worked three seasons at his alma mater Catholic High of New Iberia, before taking over as Ascension Episcopal’s head coach.

In three years, he transformed a winless team into an 11-2 squad.

“I’ve always just been where my feet are,” Desormeaux said. “When I took the Ascension Episcopal job, my plan was to be there forever and to build that place into something we could all be proud of. That was it.”

Even when Hudspeth offered him a position on UL’s staff, it was tough for Desormeaux to leave what he started. His strong sense of loyalty made it a “brutal decision.”

“I was so invested in that place and those kids and that community, but it was obviously something I couldn’t pass up,” he said.

Ironically, Desormeaux was the one holdover from the previous staff when Napier took over in December of 2017.

But that doesn’t mean he was anywhere near ready to be a head coach.

“That’s 100% correct,” Desormeaux said. “When Billy got the job, I was still trying to figure this whole college football thing out.”

That’s when the wheels began to turn, however.

Napier made a strong first impression on Desormeaux, who immediately began soaking up the methods of this new coach like a sponge.

“The first thing is that this presence was something you could feel immediately,” Desormeaux said. “There’s a lot to this guy. I think his organization and his meticulous nature is the first thing that caused me to say, ‘Alright, I need to start watching him and paying attention to the way he’s doing things. There’s something different about him.’

“Then the more you were around him, you became even more convinced and convicted that his plan is something pretty special.”

In effect, while Desormeaux was doing a masterful job of recruiting and coaching tight ends during the last four seasons, he was also very much a pupil himself.

“In the last four years, I’ve gotten a front-row seat to see how elite programs are run, particularly this program. I’ve been around here a long time – as a player, as a fan and then back here as a coach. I’ve seen a lot of different things here. I’ve seen some things that have worked great and I’ve seen some things that have not worked as great.

"The thing that I know is I know exactly what it takes for this program to continue to have success. I know what it takes to steer this ship in the right direction and that’s all I’m concerned about is this program and doing this the right way.”

Desormeaux said he’s heard the questions following Sunday’s announcement of his hiring. Because he’s only coached at UL, some are concerned he hasn’t developed a big enough network in the industry to build a legitimate Top 25 coaching staff.

“The network concerns, I’ve got people that I trust wholeheartedly that have been doing this a long time and have experiences that I don’t have,” Desormeaux said. “I feel 100% percent confident that we’re going to be able to continue to hire really good people here, highly qualified people – good ball coaches, great recruiters and really good examples for our kids here.”