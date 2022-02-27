The message UL coach Gerry Glasco delivered to his No. 20-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns on Sunday after the second run-rule loss to No. 2 Alabama in four days was straight and to the point.
“We’re not close,” said Glasco, whose Cajuns lost 8-0 in five innings at the Youngsville Sports Complex. “We’re not even close. It doesn’t matter how much talent we’ve got, we’re not close.”
The Cajuns are now 10-2 on the season, while Alabama improved to 15-0. UL will travel for a Tuesday doubleheader at Stephen F. Austin, before returning home to face LSU on Thursday.
“We’ve got to find who can play with 0-0 the same as they do when it’s 8-0,” Glasco said.
The problem in Sunday’s loss was similar to that of last Thursday’s 9-1 disappointment. The Cajuns’ pitching staff walked five and defense committed two errors to give Alabama’s offense more than enough chances to subdue UL.
“We play small ball in practice every day and we defend it really well,” Glasco said. “We’ve worked on that. It’s just a moment. That comes down to the people fielding the ball. They work all year and do it, but then you get in a big moment, you’ve got to be able to do the same thing. That’s hard to set up those moments.
“That definitely was a huge factor. They put the ball in play and we didn’t want the ball.”
UL starter Kandra Lamb issued a leadoff walk in the fourth with the score deadlocked at 0-0, but then threw the ensuing sacrifice bunt past the first baseman to put runners on the corners with no outs.
Reliever Meghan Schorman got a pop out, but after intentionally walking the dangerous Kaylee Tow to load the bases, she also walked to Abby Doerr to make it 1-0.
“They scored the runs in the fourth, but I think it started unraveling in the third inning when we walked the leadoff batter,” Glasco said. “We got by with it and then we did it again in the fourth.”
Stormy Kotzelnick then turned a ground ball into a force out at the plate on a nice play by new catcher Melissa Mayeux.
Alabama then got a swinging bunt infield single from Kat Grill to get a five-run fifth rally going. Another error on a sacrifice bunt made things worse and so did another walk. The Tow later added a two-run single and Megan Bloodworth and Bailey Dowling added RBI singles to get into run-rule territory.
“When you’re playing no where near the standard that we’ve got to play at, it’s not just a matter of the team responding or the coaching staff responding, we’ve got to make some major changes,” Glasco said.
Lamb allowed two unearned runs, only one hit, walked two and struck out four.
Schorman allowed five runs (three unearned) on three hits, three walks and no strikeouts.
Meanwhile, UL’s offense had its own trouble with All-American pitcher Montana Fouts, who improved to 6-0 on the season after giving up two hits, four walks and striking out seven.
“These were two ugly losses,” Glasco said. “Two losses where the team wasn’t prepared. We’ve got to play better. We’ve got to perform together. To some degree, I want the players to be accountable, but that can only happen if I’m accountable. We just weren’t ready to play.”
UL was an eyelash away from scoring first in the third. Kotzelnick walked to lead off the third, stole second and got fortunate to then reach third base with no outs. Only Maddie Hayden’s shot to second base was short-hopped and thrown home to nip Kotzelnick at the plate.
“That would have been good to get the lead, but that’s all erased by how immature we played the last four innings,” Glasco said.
Kotzelnick led off the first with a hit and Laney Credeur led off the fourth with an infield single, but neither runner got to third base.
“I thought we had a chance to get the lead in the first inning,” Glasco added. “We got a runner on second and our three-hole and four-hole hitter up and we struck out. I thought that was a bad sign.
“You’ve got to put the ball in play and give your team a chance to score. Even at that point, that’s not something I wanted to see.”