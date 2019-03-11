NEW ORLEANS - The Sun Belt Conference announced today the 15-member All-Sun Belt women’s basketball team and individual honors. Voting for the individual awards and All-Sun Belt teams were conducted by the league’s 12 head coaches along with a selected media panel.
Little Rock's Ronjanae DeGray and UT Arlington's Cierra Johnson were voted Sun Belt Co-Players of the Year. Troy's Sky'Lynn Holmes was named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year, UL's Brandi Williams was voted Sun Belt Freshman of the Year and Georgia State's Allison Johnson was named Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year.
UTA head coach Krista Gerlich was voted Sun Belt Coach of the Year by her peers, her first Sun Belt Coach of the Year honor.
DeGray, a senior from Odessa, Texas, started 25 of the Trojans' 27 games this season and averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in league play, ranking her fourth in both categories. She also ranked third in the league with eight double-doubles on the year.
Johnson, a redshirt-senior, sat out all but one game last season due to a torn ACL. She returned for her final year at UTA and led the Lady Mavericks in scoring (15.0), steals (58) and free-throw percentage (0.829). She also ranked third all-time in Sun Belt history in steals with 308, and counting. Earlier this season she became the 19th woman in UTA history to join the 1,000-point club.
Troy's Holmes has been a force on the glass for the Trojans this season. She ranks second in the league in rebounding averaging 9.4 overall per game, and 10.1 per game in conference play. She has tallied five double-doubles on the year and ranks in the top ten in the Sun Belt in both blocks and steals. Holmes is ranked in Troy's top ten all-time in rebounding with over 500 rebounds in just two seasons.
UL's Williams led all freshmen scorers in the Sun Belt, averaging 13.0 points per game and 14.7 points per game in conference play. She owns the best free-throw percentage in the league (0.877), which ranks 19th in the NCAA. Additionally, Williams scored the most points in a season for a freshman in Ragin' Cajun program history.
Johnson shined in her first year in the Sun Belt helping lead Georgia State to its historic season. She finished the regular season ranking second on the Panthers squad in scoring, averaging 11.7 points per game. Over GSU's last 10 games, in which GSU has won seven, Johnson led the team in scoring, averaging 14.8 per contest. She also added 5.6 rebounds per game over those 10 games.
UTA's Gerlich wins her first Sun Belt Coach of the Year honor after guiding the Lady Mavs to a 23-6 overall record and a 15-3 league mark. The 23 wins are the second-most wins all-time for UTA and the most since the 2006-07 season. The 15 conference wins are a program-best as a member of the Sun Belt under Gerlich. UTA's No. 2 seed in the Sun Belt tournament also matches a program-high.
Joining DeGray and Johnson on the All-Sun Belt First Team were Coastal Carolina's DJ Williams, South Alabama's Antoinette Lewis and Texas State's Toshua Leavitt. Williams led the Sun Belt in scoring, averaging 18.1 points per game and Leavitt ranked third at 16.5. Lewis ranked tenth in the league in scoring per game (14.1), third in rebounding per game (9.0) and first in blocked shots (51).
Women's All-Sun Belt Basketball
FIRST TEAM
Ronjanae DeGray, Little Rock, Sr.
DJ Williams, Coastal Carolina, Jr.
Antoinette Lewis, South Alabama, Soph.
Cierra Johnson, UTA, Sr
Toshua Leavitt, Texas State, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Kyra Collier, Little Rock, Jr.
Alexis Brown, Ga. Southern, Jr.
Jada Lewis, Georgia State, Soph.
Savannah Jones, South Alabama, Soph.
Sky'Lynn Holmes, Troy, Sr.
THIRD TEAM
Bayley Plummer, Appalachian State, Jr
Tori Lasker, Little Rock, Soph.
Peyton Martin, Arkansas State, Soph.
Allison Johnson, Georgia State, Sr.
Arsula Clark, ULM, Soph.
CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Ronjanae DeGray, Little Rock
Cierra Johnson, UTA
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Sky'Lynn Holmes, Troy
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Brandi Williams, UL
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Allison Johnson, Georgia State
COACH OF THE YEAR
Krista Gerlich, UTA