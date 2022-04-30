The UL Ragin’ Cajuns overcame a three-inning slump that spanned both games of Saturday’s doubleheader to claim the sweep of Coastal Carolina with wins of 6-3 and 7-3 at Lamson Park.
A four-run third inning in the nightcap got the Cajuns out of their lackluster state and powered the sweep.
"We could have come out of there with five, but we missed a run at the plate," UL coach Gerry Glasco said of the critical four-run rally. "But it was huge to see them come back that quick and that easy. We had four runs there with one out and really changed the whole atmosphere of the ball park and the field."
UL now has won 72 consecutive Sun Belt series dating back to March 2013.
The Cajuns are now 38-11 overall and 20-4 in Sun Belt play, while the Chanticleers dropped to 18-27 and 4-17. If UL sweeps UL-Monroe next weekend to close out the regular season, the Cajuns will secure the Sun Belt’s regular-season title.
The first game went as planned until the seventh inning.
In that frame, reliever Kandra Lamb was reported in, which allowed the Chanticleers to bat again after a fly out. Thanks in part to that break, Coastal scored two runs (one earned) on three hits in the seventh.
That followed six strong innings by starter Meghan Schorman, who improved to 12-4 on the season. Schorman allowed just one run on five hits, one walk and struck out nine in 88 pitches.
As it turned out, UL had collected all the runs it needed in the first inning.
Singles by Ari Quinones and Sophie Piskos preceded a Raina O’Neal sacrifice fly. Then the hitting hero from the second game came to the plate. And Melissa Mayeux crushed a three-run homer.
Two innings later, Mayeux added a two-run triple for a 6-1 lead. Mayeux finished the game 2 for 2 with a triple, homer and five RBIs.
"I've been working a lot hitting and mentally," Mayeux said. "I think that's what clicked this year as a whole. Today it worked again."
It was especially sweet for Mayeux, who was one of three seniors - along with Raina O'Neal and Ari Quinones - recognized with senior day activities prior to the doubleheader.
"For me, it's almost important to show up and play the best I can, but today it was even more important," Mayeux said. "I wanted everybody to have a good last time with me, so that was my main goal for me and for my team."
UL managed only six hits in the game with Piskos the only other Cajun with two hits.
The slump carried into the second game. UL starter Sam Landry gave up two solo home runs in the first — one to Makiya Thomas and another to Riley Zana. Coastal then made it 3-0 in the third on a two-out RBI double by Iyania DeJesus.
Looking back, the lackluster stretch may have been due to Coastal Carolina's Jay Wrightsman hitting a foul ball right back into her face, producing lots of blood and a long break to tend to her.
"Once the girl got hurt, nobody was fiery anymore," Glasco said. "I think that had an affect on the mental ... the way we were thinking about the game. Our dugout just died. I can understand that when you think about her laying there. They knew she was hurt. I think that's exactly what happened. Some like that is impactful on young women."
But Landry hung in there and UL’s bats supported her, starting with a four-run rally in the bottom of the third.
Karly Heath walked and stole second to get the rally going, and singles by Kramer Eschete and Kayla Falterman loaded the bases with nobody out.
Stormy Kotzelnick followed with a two-run single, and Piskos and Mayeux followed with RBI singles of their own for a 4-3 lead.
"I knew they would think we were going to squeeze," Glasco said. "Falterman laid down a perfect bunt and they threw it home - I thought that's what would happen. Then Stormy got a big hit and got two runs."
The Cajuns added an insurance run in the fourth with a Falterman RBI single, and then in the fifth on Alexa Langeliers’ RBI infield single. Mayeux singled and raced home from second for the sixth run.
Laney Credeur added a long solo homer to right in the sixth.
Landry managed to throw a complete game, allowing three runs on six hits, one walk and struck out seven.
"Last year we let a game slip away on senior weekend," Glasco said. "We didn't want that to happen. There's so many reasons, we needed to sweep. South Alabama, we've got a narrow lead over them and we want to hold it.
"We want to keep our streak going into the postseason. We want the committee to know we're hot at the end of the year."