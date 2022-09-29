The UL athletic department announced Thursday that all home games for the Cajuns' women's basketball program will be free beginning with the upcoming 2022-23 season.
The decision came after noticeable attendance growth at both UL volleyball and soccer home events with a similar policy.
In addition to free admission, the department also hopes the addition of interactive in-game events, on-court promotions, and season-long themes will boost attendance.
The home schedule for women's basketball is among the best in any UL sport. The Cajuns will entertain Houston on Nov. 7 and then Texas Tech on Nov. 20 in a women's preseason NIT matchup.
“We are very excited to enhance the game day experience for our Women’s Basketball program,” Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard said. “With larger and louder crowds, we are confident a home court advantage will be established for our student-athletes and coaching staff. We also look forward to providing even greater opportunities for Acadiana families to experience Ragin’ Cajuns athletic events.”