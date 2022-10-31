When you go back and watch the film of Thursday’s 39-24 loss to Southern Miss, it was painful at times for UL’s coaching staff.
It wasn’t so much that UL’s defense gave up too many explosive plays. It was that they were super explosive gains and three of the five went for touchdowns.
“Even though I felt like we had a really good week of practice – I felt like we were as locked in as team throughout the process – you still have to go out there and play,” said Desormeaux, whose Ragin’ Cajuns (4-4, 2-3) return home to play West Division leader Troy at 4 p.m. Saturday at Cajun Field.
“It takes everything. It takes the mental and physical preparation and then you’ve got to go out there and put it into action.”
The first one was the Wildcat pass with running back Frank Gore tossing a 52-yard touchdown pass.
“The touchdown pass the running back threw, it was bad eyes,” Desormeaux said. “It was Wildcat and our eyes were in the backfield in man-to-man coverage. By the time you realize it’s a pass, it’s way too late and really it was a pretty good throw and catch.”
Then there was a 76-yard touchdown pass to Jason Brownlee.
“Really a couple of them were great plays,” Desormeaux said. “The glance route to 1 (Brownlee) on the long touchdown, the ball is a little behind him and the guy makes a great catch on the ball. We were little bit out of position. We kind of overran it a little bit in the secondary and he did the rest.
“If you play it exactly right, you get him on the ground and it’s plus-15 and OK, make them drive.”
Obviously, the defense needs to learn from those miscues, but the next focus is much more big picture. In the final Saturday home game of the season this weekend, the Cajuns will be honoring this year’s senior class.
As if his team isn’t already motivated to get bowl eligible, Desormeaux is hoping that adds extra incentive to play mistake-free football.
“We want to go out and play really well for those guys and not just for this game, but finish on the high note for the last third of the season,” Desormeaux said. “For us, these last four games, we have a chance to turn that progress into some more wins and more results that we want and finish on a high note.
“I told this group earlier in the year, I really believe they can turn this thing into something that they’re really proud of in the end and I truly absolutely believe that.”
On the injury front, Desormeaux confirmed offensive guard Jax Harrington will likely miss his second straight game.
“That was a little bit of a surprise,” he said of Harrington. “After the Arkansas State game, we thought he was going to be ready to play against Southern Miss.”
George Jackson filled in admirably and Landon Burton being available at center adds flexibility. True freshman Kaden Moreau “would be the next one if something would happen that would need to be ready to play.”
With only four games left in the season, it’s possible other freshman could see time in any of these final games down the stretch.
“It’s kind of case-by-case and it kind of depends on the flow of the game like that too,” he added