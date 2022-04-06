Local football fans who saw powerful running back Kendrell Williams help the Carencro Golden Bears to a Class 4A state championship two years ago will have to wait even longer to see him make an impact at UL.
Williams suffered a “lower body injury” during spring practice and has already been ruled out for the fall season.
“Disappointing,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said of Williams. “We’re certainly disappointed for a guy like Kendrell, who worked really hard and had some really good things going on in the spring. But it’s part of the game. The other guys are going to have to carry the load.”
With Chris Smith already out for the spring rehabbing, the ball-handling duties in Saturday’s 11 a.m. spring game at Cajun Field will be manned by Dre’lyn Washington, Jacob Kibodi, Michael Orphey and Terrence Williams.
“I feel good about that group once Chris comes back,” Desormeaux said. “Probably the best thing for them is that Chris is not getting team reps right now, because they’re getting force-fed. They’re having to see it.
“This forces you to put those guys in there and yeah, they’re going to make some mistakes. There’s going to be some things that don’t look right, but in the long run, it’s the best thing for the team.”
Also, a collar bone injury will keep tight end Rhett Guidry from participating Saturday, but he’s expected back for fall camp.
“He’s had a good spring,” Desormeaux said of Guidry. “He’s a guy that needed to have a good spring for us and grow up and he’s come a long way.
“It’s always disappointing when you lose anyone, but especially a guy who has kind of turned the corner a little bit and was playing really well for us.”
No QB movement
So far anyway, there’ hasn't been any significant movement in the starting quarterback race for the Cajuns.
Desormeaux declared Chandler Fields and Ben Wooldridge as the favorites heading into the spring. But while that duo has only separated itself from the field, it still appears a dead heat between the two.
“I think the other three have a lot of promise and I think there’s a bright future in that room,” Desormeaux said. “Right now, I think those two have kind of taken a step forward.”
The tight race goes all the way back to last fall.
“Every week last week last year, we’d sit in the staff room and say, ‘Alright, if something happens to Levi (Lewis), who would play? ’,” he explained. “It was back and forth all year. They make it hard to make a decision.”
Desormeaux said the skills sets aren’t identical.
“They’re really not,’’ he explained. “They’ve both got plenty of arm talent. They both run the ball well enough. Chandler runs it a little bit better. Chandler’s got a little more arm talent. Ben’s a little more of a pure pocket guy.
“They have some unique differences. They’re both good enough.”
Fleming’s time?
Former East St. John wide receiver Dontae Fleming has certainly played a role in UL’s last two banner season with career totals of 19 receptions for 272 yards and a score.
But according to Desormeaux, don’t be surprised if Fleming plays an even bigger role in 2022.
“For the first time (in spring), he’s gone out there with the intent of being the guy, not just being a guy out there,” Desormeaux said. “He’s got the ability to go out there and be a special player for us. It’s exciting to see him grow and mature.”
The key in his progress has been more mental than physical.
“The challenge for him was to become more detailed in the day to day,” Desormeaux explained. “Understanding the concepts, not just what to run, but why are we running it – the timing and the spacing.”
Now one of the veterans of the receiving corps, Fleming is ready to elevate his impact.
“I took it seriously from last year,” Fleming said. “I’ve got to step up my role, because I’m playing a big part this year and this is the year for me to put up good numbers, because I didn’t put up good numbers like that.
“So I need to come in and work hard and bust my butts, so I can be able to accomplish my goals. Really I just need to work on getting out of my route faster. Really know the defense, like what defense they’re in and how many yards I should run my step, so put myself in position to make a play.”