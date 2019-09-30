UL football coach Billy Napier wanted to give credit where credit was due Monday, especially with his team playing by far its biggest game of the season in 10 days.
Napier didn’t want to downplay his team’s offense, which continues to rank among the national leaders after the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 37-24 road win at Georgia Southern on Saturday. That win put the Cajuns at 4-1 for only the third time since 1988 and gave them a Sun Belt Conference-opening road win.
But Napier credited UL’s defense for the victory that set up next Wednesday’s rematch of last year’s inaugural Sun Belt championship game.
“It’s what no one’s talking about,” Napier said. “I know we’ve got all these offensive numbers that people continue to talk about, but defensively we’ve made tremendous progress. Certainly we’ve added some quality pieces this year, but we’re playing smarter, we’re better fundamentally, we’re covering better, tackling better, striking blockers better.
“We’re a much-improved team, and I would say a lot of that has to do with the defensive progress that we’ve made.”
That was evidenced Saturday against Georgia Southern’s vaunted triple-option attack. UL’s defense limited the Eagles to 58 first-quarter yards, 90 yards at halftime and 137 yards entering the fourth quarter. Georgia Southern did have two fourth-quarter drives but only managed three points, and at the game’s 12-minute mark the Cajuns had a 358-137 advantage offensively and the Eagles had yet to complete a pass.
Excluding two muffed punts and a final kneel-down play, UL had seven possessions and scored on six — five touchdowns and a field goal — including the last five in a row. Each of those drives covered 55 or more yards and four of the six were 75-yard marches, meaning that Cajun defenders didn’t wear down against the Eagles' option.
“That’s always key,” said UL senior linebacker Jacques Boudreaux, named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week after a 12-tackle performance. “We have a great offense, everybody that we have on there is real stout. I kept telling the defense that Georgia Southern may methodically march the ball down the field, but if we can extend them and make them throw the ball that’ll pose a problem for them.
“If we can keep them marching we’ll eventually stop them, and if our offense gets the ball and goes down the field and scores it, we can seal the deal and we can win the game.”
Napier heralded his team’s leading tackler through five games (33, 14 more than the team’s next-highest total), but said Saturday’s performance was far from a one-man show.
“Players around Jacques played well, too,” he said. “The defensive front did a great job taking on blockers, two for one in a lot of instances, and he was in position and he capitalized and made the plays and created some negative plays in the game.”
Over UL’s past three wins, the Cajuns defense has allowed only 289 offensive yards a game. During the first four-game win streak since 2014, opponents have converted only 15-of-54 third down situations, a meager 27.7 percent, which has set up a UL offense that hasn’t been held under 430 yards this year and averaged 7.3 yards per play against the Eagles.
Junior running back Trey Ragas, who had his third 100-yard effort in four games Saturday, leads the nation in yards per carry (9.79) and is 10th in rushing per game (109.6) and 11th in touchdowns (six). Those last two numbers would be higher except that the Cajuns continue to divide carries and Ragas, Elijah Mitchell (third nationally with nine scores) and Raymond Calais all rank in the nation’s top 100 in rushing.
As a team, UL is third nationally in rush offense at 314.0 per game behind only option teams Navy (344.7) and Air Force (332.8), third in first downs (135), seventh in total offense (540.0 per game) and ninth in scoring (44.4 points per game). Only two teams nationally have been tackled for losses fewer times than the Cajuns going into next Wednesday’s pivotal and nationally-televised (ESPN2) home matchup with Appalachian State. The unbeaten Mountaineers (4-0) garnered 50 points in this week’s AP poll to rank 29th and 28 points in the coaches’ poll to rank 32nd.
“The tough matchups are coming, starting with this one,” Napier said. “But I think going into the year if you’d told me you’re going on the road and beat Ohio and you’re going to beat Georgia Southern, we’d take it no matter what the numbers say. We’re where we need to be, we’re 4-1 and we won our first conference game, and now we’re in position to host the league champion and that’s all that matters.”