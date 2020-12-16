Oh UL senior offensive lineman Ken Marks certainly remembers last year’s Sun Belt Conference championship game alright.

While his teammates were in Boone, N.C., trying to slay Appalachian State, he was back home in Lafayette watching the game on TV.

Senior linebacker Ferrod Gardner kind of knows how Marks feels as well.

When his No. 17-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns played the No. 9-ranked Coastal Carolina for the first time two months ago, he had to sit out that game as part of the COVID-19 contact tracing procedures.

So while so many rooting for UL are more than ready for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. Sun Belt championship game on ESPN, Marks and Gardner are somewhere near the top of that list.

Marks, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the 2019 season opener against Mississippi State, is convinced he’s going to have much more fun Saturday than he did a year ago watching the Mountaineers jump out to a huge early lead before holding off the Cajuns 45-38.

“I watched it on television, sitting in my living room kind of mad at the TV,” Marks said. “I turned the channel a couple of times.

“Sitting there and watching my team play, it hurt. But just to see them fighting, keep on fighting until the very end, I was really proud of that.”

Consequently, Marks is even more grateful than most to be getting another opportunity.

“It feels good,” he said. “Last year, I was out, so I didn’t get a chance to compete in the championship.

Just to be here again and have another opportunity to showcase what we have here at UL is a big-time accomplishment.”

+2 UL's early signing class not big on numbers, but touches a lot of bases The number for the early national signing day class was relatively small for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns this December.

Gardner experienced his fair share of frustration when he went back and watched the film of Coastal’s 30-27 win over UL. Being the most seasoned defender on the team, naturally his skills on the edge could have made a big difference against the Chanticleers’ versatile read-option offense.

“Defensively, we didn’t come out and execute as well as we should have,” said Gardner, who is UL’s second-leading tackler with 66, along with six behind the line, three sacks and three hurries. “I personally didn’t play in that game, but just coming back and watching film from that game, we had our most mental errors in that game that we had all year.

“We can’t beat anybody playing that way. They’re a great team as it shows and we have to come out and we have to play our best game against them and that’s what we plan to do on Saturday.”

On Oct. 14, all Gardner could do is give tips to his teammates as he encouraged them on the sidelines. This time, his skills can be utilized to try to contain Coastal’s dynamic freshman quarterback Grayson McCall.

“He’s a playmaker for their offense,” Gardner said. “He understands their offense and he knows how to play well in their system. He’s smart with the ball. Very young guy, but he’s very smart with the ball. Not as many turnovers as a normal freshman would have in their first season starting. We just have to come out there, get him rattled and play our game.”

Marks said the Cajuns’ offense has plenty to be concerned about as well.

“You can’t make mistakes against a good team,” Marks said. “We had mistakes that really cost us the game throughout the entirety of the game. You have to play sound ball. The margin of error is low for a team that’s as its equal or a higher caliber as your own team.”

The battle between Marks’ offensive line and the Chanticleers’ active defensive front may very well decide the game’s outcome.

“They have a good D-line,” he said. “It’s probably one of the better D-lines that we’ve played this year. Their ends are pretty good. Their interior is pretty stout. I just can’t wait for our offensive line to go against their defensive line again.

“They just play to the whistle. It’s not that they’re more aggressive. They’re trying to win the game just as much as we’re trying to dominate them to win the game. I just feel like it’s an equal opportunity for both to go against each other and show which is the better of the two (lines).”

Coastal coach Jamey Chadwell has declared numerous times recently the advantage UL had getting a week off last weekend while his Chanticleers had to score late to beat Troy 42-38 on the road last Saturday.

Gardner detailed how UL did get a few extra days in practice during the bye week.

“We really locked in at good-on-good and sharpening our sword as coach (Billy) Napier likes to say,” Gardner said. “ We sprinkled in a little Coastal here and there, and worked on certain personnel, like ‘20’ (RB/TEs) personnel and ‘21’ personnel, because those are some of the main groupings they like to come out in.

“We just locked into those two aspects.”

Both Marks and Gardner tried to remain calm during both interviews, but it was no secret how desperately the Cajuns want to succeed after failing in their first two Sun Belt title games.

“I’m just ready to play honestly,” Marks said when asked to discuss the matchup.

“They’re a great team,” Gardner said. “This is a big opportunity for them as well. I just know that we want it more.”