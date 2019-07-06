The New Orleans connection between UL running backs coach Jabbar Juluke and Sophie B. Wright defensive back Tyree Skipper helped the Ragin' Cajuns secure a commitment from the 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior on Tuesday.

Skipper, who plays quarterback and safety for Wright, developed a close bond with Juluke, the driving force behind Edna Karr's rise to national prominence before moving onto the college ranks.

Ex-Comeaux star Tanarious Achan's journey produces commitment to Cajuns Since Tanarious Achan graduated from Comeaux High in 2017, it's been a long and arduous journey for a young man with big football dreams that …

"I can relate to coach Juluke," Skipper said. "He's wonderful, a good person who is from my city. It turned out that he had been watching me since the 10th grade although I never knew it until now."

In Week 6 last year, Skipper scored on both sides of the ball in a district win over KIPP Renaissance, tossing a 10-yard touchdown pass and returning an interception 55 yards.

"That was my first season at quarterback," said Wright, a three-star prospect according to ESPN.com. "I'm the first quarterback to take Wright to the playoffs. Playing quarterback helps you understand both sides of the ball.

"Quarterback is fun, but everything falls on your shoulders which sometimes leads to you feeling like you're the head of a snake. I'm a leader, though, and I can handle the pressure."

Cajuns earn commitment from Texas prep running back Emani Bailey After Emani Bailey earned a football scholarship offer from UL in late June, it didn't take long for him to commit to the Ragin' Cajuns.

The Cajuns project Skipper, who also plays for Wright's stellar basketball squad, as a free safety.

"(UL coach Billy) Napier was a very happy man when I committed," he said. "They wanted me to go ahead and make my decision.

"Down the line, they see me as a person who will help run the team and be a captain on defense. They said I was a top priority that will help make the team great."

Skipper steered Wright to a 6-5 mark and a No. 19 seed in the Class 3A playoffs last year, which ended in a first-round loss at Crowley.

UL adds 'big, fast back' in fifth 2020 commitment, Andray Pope UL reached out of state to grab its fifth commitment of the 2020 recruiting class, running back Andray Pope of Hillcrest High School in Evergr…

"I'm going all out this season," he said. "I want to throw four touchdowns a game and run two in, and get my receivers some offers.

"On defense I'm looking for at least seven interceptions. I don't drop picks, and when I get one, I'm going for at least 30 yards on the return."

Jeremiah Gray, a Louisiana recruiting expert and publisher of GSportz.com, has had the opportunity to evaluate Skipper on more than one occasion.

"He's an athletic kid who I've seen at a few camps," Gray said. "He moved good at the Rivals camp. Before his junior year, I didn't know much about him until coach Dennis Christopher took over their football program.

"If coach Christopher would have had him four years, where he could teach him the nuances of playing DB, Skipper might be a four-star. He comes down at safety and can lay that pop. I think coach Napier realized that the sky was the limit here."

East St. John receiver Dontae Fleming 'fits in' with UL East St. John wide receiver Dontae Fleming had considered a commitment to UL for quite some time after getting a scholarship offer from the Ra…

Veteran recruiting analyst and Rivals.com publisher Jimmy Smith agrees.

"Skipper, to me, is one of the premier underrated prospects in the state," Smith said. "He's rangy, plays with an attitude, and has a chip on his shoulder.

"He's a member of the travel 7-on-7 team, the Coastline Stars, and I believe he'll overachieve at the college level. I see a lot of the top DB prospects and at the safety position, Skipper ranks among the better ones I've seen."