The 2018-19 UL women’s basketball season wasn’t fun for anyone involved.

After securing the first four-year string of consecutive winning seasons in the program’s history the previous year, coach Garry Brodhead’s young team struggled through a disappointing 7-23 season last year.

That doesn’t mean, however, that nothing was accomplished during that frustrating campaign.

“Last year, as much as we struggled and everybody was down on us, but I think it was good for us,” Brodhead said. “A lot of them got valuable playing time.”

Fast-forward to October of 2019 and Brodhead is foreseeing the ability to play faster, play better defense and enjoy a more functional combination of seasoned performers and talented youth.

“We’ve been pressing,” said Brodhead, whose Cajuns play Mississippi College on Oct. 28 in their first exhibition game before opening the regular season at 6 p.m. on Nov. 7 against Loyola at home.

“That’s all we’ve been doing. Some of them aren’t as good in the halfcourt as they are in the fullcourt. We’re trying to put together a pressing team and rotate people in and out.”

There are many reasons Brodhead expects much more success this season.

The first one is the return of junior point guard Jasmine Thomas, who basically missed the last two seasons with a knee injury.

“She’s way better than she’s been in the last two years,” Brodhead said with a laugh. “Oh yeah, she’s like the Jasmine of old. It doesn’t make any difference what teams we put together, whatever team she’s on always wins. She’s that good. She can pass. It’s like trying to play football without a quarterback. She can just make passes that nobody else can make.”

The only hiccup so far is missing more layups than she did as a freshman, but Brodhead said her perimeter shooting has improved.

For the time being, however, the staff’s plan is for Thomas to start and play “about 20 minutes a game” until Sun Belt play begins “to try not to force it.”

As for the rest of the game at that critical spot, it’ll likely be a combination of true freshman Alex Goodly and sophomores Andrea Cournoyer and Diamond Morrison.

Goodly is more a true point guard.

“She’s a shooting point guard and she can pass,” Brodhead explained, “but she’s got a lot to learn on the defensive side.”

Cournoyer and Morrison are more natural as shooting guards.

The other major reason for optimism is junior forward Skyler Goodwin, who can return to the wing after having her first two seasons complicated by playing out of position due to Thomas’ injury.

“Skyler looks better than she ever looked,” Brodhead said. “She looks like an all-conference player we thought she was going to be last year right now. She hasn’t had one bad practice. She’s the only one who hasn’t had a bad practice yet.

“She’s in the gym. Last year, I never saw her in the gym after practice. This year, she’s in the gym before and after practice. She’s shooting the ball better and she’s one of our best defenders. She’s just so focused right now.”

Meanwhile, playing without junior forward and defensive specialist Kimberly Burton all of last season hurt as well.

“Kim looks good,” Brodhead said. “She’s better than when she played before. She’s slender and strong. She’s shooting the ball a lot better. She stays after practice a lot and makes shots, but when she gets into game situations, she doesn’t make as many shots. I guess it’s just a comfort level.”

Overall, the team is starting the season much healthier. With that said, junior center Ty Doucet is still battling that nagging groin injury. She’s practicing but on a limited basis.

It began during the team’s productive trip to Cuba.

“In the first two games (in Cuba), Ty looked like she did in the first five or six games last year,” Brodhead said. “Then she tweaked it a little bit in the third game.”

That was the only down side to the Cuba trip over the summer, though.

“It was like walking into Blackham Coliseum with no air conditioning and no lights,” Brodhead said. “There were no lights. You had to play in the morning. They don’t access to how we play over there – hand checking and all of that. They’re still into 15 years ago when you can push you out of bounds and arm bars.”

That may not sound good to some, but an old-school coach like Brodhead loved it.

“In the first quarter, we didn’t know,” he said. “They were pushing us out of bounds and our kids were looking at me. The referees couldn’t understand English. Finally, it was like, ‘Ok, that’s the way we’re going to play.’ I think it made us tougher. It was a great experience.”

The only problem is the freshman may not realize you can’t play defense that way normally.

Other true freshmen that could make an impact are Makayia Hallmon from Coushatta.

“She’s like a running back playing basketball,” Brodhead said. “The fans are going to love her. She can jump out of the gym. She’s kind of like a (former UL star) Keke (Veal) but more athletic.

“She can really defend. She’s still learning the off the ball, but we’re planning on playing her on the point guard on the ball. She can really guard the ball.”

Also, 5-10 freshman from Baton Rouge Caira Wren has Brodhead excited.

“She’s big and strong,” he said. “She’s going to play. She can rebound and score around the goal, but really, she can defend. She can guard anybody. She gets in the way. She’ll take charges.”

Also, UL is awaiting word from Alcorn State on if it will release 6-2 center Bre’yelle Porter of LCA after she transferred to the Cajuns.

“I’m impressed with how hard she’s working,” Brodhead said. “I think she can help us in different situations in the halfcourt game. She can score around the goal and we have a need for that.

It’s going to take some time, but she’s working hard on the defense. It’s easier for the post players to learn the defense than the guards.”