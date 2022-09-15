INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
A win would extend UL’s national-best winning streak to 16 games, as well as give the Cajuns their third 3-0 start since 1988 and sixth overall since joining Division I in 1971.
KEY MATCHUP
UL’s O-line vs. Rice’s D-line – Led by DE Ikenna Enechukwu with 2.5, the Owls’ defensive front has already collected six sacks in two games so far this season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cajuns: UL wide receiver Michael Jefferson leads the Cajuns’ receiving corps with seven receptions for 101 yards and a TD so far this season.
Owls: Rice running back Ari Broussard has 96 yards and three touchdowns rushing, as well as three receptions for 36 yards receiving.
FACTS & FIGURES
The Cajuns the all-time series 3-2 with the last meeting being in 1989, including a 2-2 record in Houston … Rice is 48-67-6 all-time vs. Louisiana teams … Thanks to a hot start from Eric Garror, UL ranks third nationally at 23.3 yards per punt return … Both teams have only attempted two field goals and missed one … Cajuns have now won 11 straight home games after beating Eastern Michigan, making Desormeaux the first UL coach to start 3-0 since Red Swanson in 1950 … Rice’s 52-10 win over McNeese last week was the program’s largest margin of victory since 77-20 over North Texas in 2008 … With plus-5 turnover margin last week, the last time that happened in 2020 in a road shutout of Marshall … Rice QB TJ McMahon, who didn’t start the opener at USC, became the first Owls’ QB to throw four TD passes in his first career start since 1950 … UL is averaging 141 yards rushing and 275.5 passing, while giving up 76 a game on the ground and 234.5 in the air … Rice is averaging 177.5 yards rushing and 206 passing, while allowing 190 yards rushing and 210.5 yards passing a game this season.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
7 – Number of turnovers the Cajuns have forced in two games, helping UL stand No. 2 nationally with a plus-7 turnover margin. In fact, UL is plus-20 over its last seven games.
94 – Total yards rushing this year’s UL running backs have gained more than last year’s running backs in the first two games.
1 – Number of Rice players with the last name Broussard, compared to 0 for the Cajuns. Ari Broussard is only Louisiana player on Owls’ roster.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – Flag fest
Through two games this season, UL has been flagged 14 times for 135 yards, while Rice has been penalized 11 times for 122 yards.
2 – Earning it
Through two games, UL’s offense has only been awarded one first down by penalty, compared to Cajuns’ two opponents combining for six.
3 – Famous names
Yes, Rice WR Luke McCaffrey is the younger brother of Christian McCaffrey and son of former Broncos WR Ed McCaffrey. Also, Rice RB coach CJ Anderson helped Broncos win a Super Bowl.
4 – Third down defense
UL opponents are allowing 11-of-29 (38%) and Rice has fared well in that area as well at 6-of-17 for 35.2%.
SCHEDULES
RICE (1-1)
Sept. 3 At USC, L 66-14
Sept. 10 McNeese State, W 52-10
Sept. 17 Louisiana, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 24 At Houston, 5 p.m.
Oct. 1 UAB, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 15 At Florida Atlantic, 5 p.m.
Oct. 22 At Louisiana Tech, 2 p.m.
Oct. 29 Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Nov. 3 UTEP, 6 p.m.
Nov. 12 At Western Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Nov. 19 UTSA, Noon
Nov. 26 At North Texas, 1 p.m.
LOUISIANA (2-0)
Sept. 3 Southeastern, La., W 24-7
Sept. 10 Eastern Michigan, W 49-21
Sept. 17 At Rice, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 24 At ULM, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 South Alabama, TBA
Oct. 12 at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 22 Arkansas State, TBA
Oct. 27 At Southern Miss, TBA
Nov. 5 Troy, TBA
Nov. 10 Georgia Southern, TBA
Nov. 19 At Florida State, TBA
Nov. 26 At Texas State, 4 p.m.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 24, Rice 17
It’s awfully hard to gauge this Owls’ club. They were minus-4 in turnover margin at USC and got killed and then plus-5 in game two and demolished McNeese. If the Cajuns enjoy a big edge in turnovers, it’ll be a comfortable win. But the Owls are strong upfront defensively where the Cajuns still have some depth issues and it is the first road game of the season for a team with some newcomers. The 49-point explosion in the second half last week was largely turnover-induced. Looking like the first game this season UL doesn’t cover the spread (minus-11.5).