UL was originally scheduled to open the 2020-21 season at Texas on Nov. 10.
Then the new opener was against Xavier of New Orleans last Wednesday, followed by Loyola of New Orleans on Saturday.
As it turned out, coach Bob Marlin’s Ragin’ Cajuns surprised everyone by starting it against No. 1-ranked Baylor in Las Vegas this past Saturday.
The result was as expected – falling 112-82 to the Bears – but Marlin is convinced the experience will help his Cajuns moving forward.
That process begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday when UL travels to meet the New Orleans Privateers at Lakefront Arena.
“Not the opener you would like to have, but we were just excited to play,” Marlin said. “It was something we took a lot of positives from.”
Led by preseason Big 12 Player of the Year Jared Butler, Baylor was 26-4 last season and among the top contenders to reach the Final Four before the coronavirus shutdown in March.
“It is hard to gauge, but we became better by playing this game,” Marlin contended. “It’s not the ideal opener that you’d like to have – it was a very tough travel – but it was a good experience for our guys and one that we think can help us improve and get ready for conference play.”
The positive takeaways from the game were led by newcomers in 6-11 Theo Akwuba and 6-4 guard Brayan Au.
Akwuba scored 22 points on 9-of-9 shooting from the field, along with eight rebounds. Au contributed 16 points and three boards on 5-of-8 shooting.
“They both did exactly what we thought they would do as far as stepping in and being a major contributor,” Marlin said. “Theo’s not going to shoot 9 of 9 every night, but he is a very capable of scoring and averaging a double-double. I thought he was the best big on the floor. He’s done it every day in practice – he and Brayan – so there was no surprise that they came out and did it during the game.”
For the record, Akwuba is wearing No. 10 - the once-retired jersey number of the program's all-time leading scorer Bo Lamar. The program began a policy of redistributing retired jersey numbers this season with permission from former stars like Lamar.
"Maybe Bo Lamar had something to do with his outstanding offensive performance," Marlin joked of Akwuba's impressive scoring debut.
Senior guard Cedric Russell also got off to a great start with a game-high 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field, including a trio of 3-pointers.
The 48 combined points by Akwuba and Russell was the first time two Cajuns each ecliped 20 points in a season opener since Shawn Long and Elfrid Payton did it against Louisiana College in 2013.
Of course, the quick trip to Las Vegas was also a vivid reminder of last season’s health issues. With Kobe Julien, Durey Cadwell and Trajan Wesley already not making the trip on the team’s injury list, 6-7 junior newcomer Jacobi Gordon suffered an injury last week and is now in a boot and freshman point guard Michael Thomas began suffering from plantar fasciitis.
Baylor made 15 of 27 attempts from the 3-point line, compared to 6-of-19 shooting behind the arc for the Cajuns.
“We didn’t shoot it from three the way we wanted to,” Marlin said. “We can shoot the ball better. We certainly can defend better. We didn’t do a good job defensively. We weren’t disciplined the way we needed to be.”
Meanwhile, the Privateers are off to an 0-2 start – losing a pair of road games to BYU 86-61 and Texas A&M 82-53.
“They’ve got a good group back,” Marlin said. “They play extremely hard. They’re physical. They’ve got several undersized post players at 6-6 that are really good. They’ve got experienced guards in the backcourt. We’ll get a great game from them. We always do.”
UNO’s top performer so far has been 6-4 guard Damion Rosser, who had 15 points and nine rebounds against BYU and 10 points with three boards against the Aggies.
Lamont Berzat, a 5-6 guard, had 15 points, two steals and two assists against BYU, while 6-6 forward Ladarius Marshall led the Privateers with 14 points and five rebounds against Texas A&M.
The Cajuns lead the all-time series 40-32, including a 17-16 edge in New Orleans.