UL coach Matt Deggs has never been one to hide his passion.
So he didn’t after his Ragin’ Cajuns captured a series win over No. 14-ranked UC Irvine with a 5-3 victory Sunday at Russo Park.
“Let’s be honest, we’ve waited two and a half years for that type of performance and play and style,” Deggs said. “That’s what Cajun Nation is accustomed to and wants and is used to.
“They were our best player all weekend. I think we drew 12 or 13,000 hungry — I mean hungry — Cajuns in here. Our guys are a bunch of hams. They like the stage and it suited them to a T, so they showed out a little bit.”
A dramatic rally sealed the series win after the two teams split 7-4 decisions over the first two days.
With the Cajuns down 3-2, Max Marusak led off the eighth inning with a single to center and stole second base. Tyler Robertson then drew a walk.
At that point, Deggs made the decision to not bunt with freshman Kyle DeBarge, but instead converted a double steal as DeBarge struck out swinging.
“Because we don’t short-game to win,” Deggs said. “We short-game to start stuff. That starts a trickle of pressure when you get into that. That’s going to set you up to tie maybe and there’s a place for it, but not against that team. They’re too skilled. You were going to have to go win that game. We used our legs to do it and we had success with that all weekend.”
Connor Kimple was intentionally walked to load the bases with one out. Kimple had already hit three homers in the series and singled the right in the sixth.
Instead, Anteater closer Jacob King went after Carson Roccaforte, who was 1-for-8 on the young season.
The sophomore first baseman foiled Irvine’s plans, however, with a two-run single to right to ignite the game-winning, three-run rally.
“Knowing Kimple was hot this weekend, I figured they’d try to just go ahead and put him on,” Roccaforte said. “I was looking for that spot and just wanted to execute for my team. It was a total team effort.
“We’ve seen him (King). We knew he pounded the zone a lot. He’s always in the zone with strikes. I was looking for a fastball and I got it.”
Two batters later, C.J. Willis provided an insurance run with a two-out RBI single to center.
Just like the day before with Dylan Theut, Deggs elected to stick with the hot hand, allowing Chipola Junior College transfer Bo Bonds to pitch the ninth.
“My approach is really the same with everybody,” Bonds said. “I just get on the mound and you have to have something behind you … you just have to think that you’re better than everybody. I think that’s what our team has. We’ve got a lot of confidence. We know that we’re going to go perform very well.”
Bonds couldn’t have pitched better over his 3 1/3 innings, allowing no baserunners and striking out five.
Bonds said he didn't know he was finishing the game at first.
“Actually Jake Hammond was going to come in the last inning, but coach did what he thought was best," he said. "I was feeling it out there. My adrenalin is still going. I’m shaking bad. I throw with a lot of emotion.”
UL’s pitching was better than the 5-3 final score. Starter Jeff Wilson retired the first eight batters he faced before giving up four straight hits and three runs in the third.
“We’ve got to finish that inning,” Deggs said. “Their nine-hole hitter (Taishi Nakawake) is an ambusher. He’s going to cheat to that first pitch and we’ve got a locate a better first pitch there.”
Like he did all weekend, Thomas McCaffrey delivered the big hit with a two-run double, but Wilson lasted 4 1/3 innings before giving way to Trey LaFleur for 1 1/3 shutout frames.
“It really was against a good hitting team,” Deggs said of his bullpen’s work. “What we did was a nice job of challenging the strike zone. We made them put the ball in play and made plays behind them. They pitched with intent. Those two last guys, LaFleur and Bo Bonds, there’s a lot of intent coming out of there.
“So sometimes that’s worth a strike already. Then when you can back it up challenging the white and relying on your defense, that’s a really good combination.”
Kimple’s homer and Jonathan Brandon’s two-out RBI single in the second gave the Cajuns the early 2-0 lead before that sneak-attack Anteaters’ rally in the third.
“In that last (eighth) inning there, they’re not playing to tie or anything less,” Deggs said. “They want to win. So I just cut them loose and they did the rest.”