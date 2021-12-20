For some, the true value of outgoing UL quarterback Levi Lewis may not be fully comprehended until some time has passed.

For his coaches and teammates inside the building, however, they’ve known it for a long time now.

And for one opposing coach who prepared for the Ragin’ Cajuns offense a few weeks and played against him in his final collegiate game, no persuasive speeches were needed to be sold on UL’s record-breaking signal-caller.

“I played the same position as him, but I don’t think we’re in the same world,” said UL coach Michael Desormeaux, who played quarterback for the Cajuns from 2005-08. “His stats speak for themselves.”

In his final game for the No. 16-ranked Cajuns, Lewis did what he always seemed to do. He completed 19 of 31 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown. He even ran a little more than usual with 74 yards on 12 carries.

The bottom line, though, is he led his Cajuns to yet another victory to finish out his senior campaign 13-1 on a 13-game winning streak.

“Just the work, it talks to the work that’s been put in, all the unseen hours,” Lewis said when asked about his records after Saturday’s 36-21 New Orleans Bowl win over Marshall. “You kind of feel good that your work is finally paying off. Coach always says, ‘Just keep chopping wood and eventually things are going to pay off.’ It means a lot, knowing the unseen hours are starting to pay off.”

The quarterback is supposed to be the natural leader of any team. Lewis was the personification of that throughout his career.

“He said it, the thing that meant the most to him is the work that he’s done is realized,” Desormeaux said. “In my opinion, our team is built on work. I think the work that we do makes us the what we are and Levi is a prime example of that.”

In addition to finishing out his career 35-7 as a starter, Lewis also put up some impressive numbers along the way. Perhaps the most meaningful is a career with a school-record 74 touchdowns and only 18 interceptions.

In UL’s final seven games this season, the Cajuns were a plus-15 in turnover margin – only committing one turnover while forcing 16.

Incredibly, tough, Lewis was just one completed pass away from finishing as UL’s all-time leader in passing yards as well.

Jake Delhomme threw for 9,216 yards with 64 career TD pass and 57 interceptions in 1,246 pass attempts.

Lewis finished with 9,203 yards on 1,179 pass attempts.

Their respective senior seasons were very similar with Lewis throwing for 2,917 yards, 20 TDs and four interceptions, while Delhomme threw for 2,901 yards with 20 touchdowns and 17 picks.

Desormeaux sees another striking comparison.

“Anytime someone goes by a first-name basis… anytime you’re around Lafayette, it’s ‘Jake’, they don’t even say Delhomme,” Desormeaux said. “I think Levi is going to be one of those names. I think it speaks worlds about his character and the way that he works.”

Marshall coach Charles Huff certainly left the New Orleans Bowl with high praise for Lewis. Facing a third-and-13 situation in the fourth quarter with UL down 21-16, Huff saw Lewis hit Michael Jefferson on a 48-yarde completion to open the floodgates.

“He’s got championship DNA,” Huff said of Lewis. “He’s able to pull the ball and make some really big plays, he’s able to make some really good reads and make some big-time throws over the middle that probably kept them in the game.

“He’s a champion. You can see it in his demeanor. He didn’t get frustrated, he didn’t get upset when he got sacked. When they had to punt, he came back out. Hats off to him, he’s had a heck of a career as a college football player.”

And on his way out, Lewis continued to put the team first.

For starters, he gave his MVP trophy to freshman teammate Emani Bailey with the future of the program in mind.

“The guy gives up his MVP trophy, that’s special,” Desormeaux said. “There aren’t very many people who are like that.”

But again, his team already knew that. They’ve lived it for the last five seasons.

“He’s got this leadership quality about him that he’s demanding of people, but never demeaning,” Desormeaux said. “People want to do their best for him because they know he’s giving them theirs.

“He has a way of talking to people that it’s never coming at them, attacking. It’s always encouraging and I think his teammates respect that.”

Moreover when asked what the 13-1 season meant, Lewis immediately thought program first, instead of reflecting back on his spectacular career.

“For the most part, it’s just setting the bar high, setting the standard … for the guys coming in, the recruits, guys who will be coming back next year - knowing that what we’re doing here, what we’ve done here can be accomplished,” he said.

“You just have to be locked in and everybody has got to be focused and you can accomplish these goals.”