Not only was it Halloween, but it was Halloween 2020.
Perhaps that’s the only explanation for the crazy, wacky, out of sync, unpredictable … wild, wild west version of Sun Belt football played in San Marcos, Texas on Saturday.
It was the kind of game where you could say the UL Ragin’ Cajuns played their best game and worst game of the season all in the same night.
If any game from the Billy Napier era at UL could be a candidate for a Twilight Zone episode, it was the Cajuns’ 44-34 road win over Texas State on Saturday.
“One thing about this group, they find a way to get it done,” Napier said. “It isn’t always pretty.”
Some aspects of Saturday’s win were beautiful. There were such highlight-film plays like Bralen Trahan’s interception that ended Texas State’s first drive.
Then there was Calif Gossett’s graceful 46-yard leaping touchdown grab after Eric Garror’s interception ended the Bobcats’ second drive.
Such statistics like Levi Lewis completing 22 of 32 passes for 332 yards and two scores, or putting up 614 total yards or the defensive recording three sacks and six quarterback hurries were also sights for sore eyes for many UL fans.
The problem with Saturday’s game is those figures are countered by four turnovers and 11 penalties for 122 yards, giving Texas State seven first downs.
“We’re going to celebrate and enjoy this thing tonight, but I just walked out of that locker room and I think the consensus among our team is there are lots of areas where we can improve,” Napier said.
“Really, I think everybody’s sitting around thinking about how good we can be when we don’t give the other team anything. We’ve got to make the other team earn it.”
The Cajuns hadn’t lost a single fumble over the first five games.
On this bizarre evening, they lost three and threw an interception.
“That’s way too many for me,” Napier said of the turnovers. “That’s all I can say about it.”
Then there was the special teams, which fumbled a punt and allowed a fake field goal for a score and created some bad field position with poor decisions on kickoff returns.
“We need to make better choices and decisions during the game,” Napier said. “We’ve got to fair catch the ball. We’ve got to communicate better. Too much bad ball for me.”
Wild games like this one put a head coach like Napier in a peculiar position. Sure, you want to be happy. It’s a win and ultimately that’s the goal each week.
But there’s also the process of charting progress in hopes of being a finishing product by December.
“I usually have a pretty short laundry list when the game’s over, but I’ve got too many to list here,” Napier said. “I think it is coaching, I really do. We’ve got to have our players in the right frame of mind to go compete and play well. We didn’t do that at times tonight.”
And it’s not just Napier or some disgruntled fans either.
“It’s a win, but today we know we didn’t to our best ability,” said Garror, who had two interceptions and a tackle. “There really wasn’t a celebration, because we didn’t ball out.”
As upset as he was about all the mistakes made in Saturday’s game, however, Napier can still see the big picture.
“I just think about what we could be if we put it all together,” Napier said. “That’s what we’ve got to work really hard on as we get ready for another Sun Belt West opponent in Arkansas State coming to our place next week.”
Chances are, no other game the rest of the season will be like Saturday’s affair.
But no matter how ugly UL’s costume was at times Saturday, it ended up collecting more candy than the Bobcats.
Just be happy Halloween only comes around once a year.