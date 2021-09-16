1. Running game returns
For those UL fans missing the Cajuns’ explosive running game, Thursday’s 49-14 win over Ohio must of felt like a homecoming. UL’s trio of running backs ran both hard and with impressive elusiveness. The Cajuns had 10 runs of at least 10 yards in the game over the first three quarters. Freshman Emani Bailey had the best game of his young career with 89 yards on 1 carries, while true freshman Montrell Johnson led the way with four touchdowns while rushing for 84 yards on 13 carries.
2. Passing game looks even sharper
In the win over Nicholls last week, Levi Lewis threw for 304 yards, but much of that was because the Colonels sold out against the run and opened the door for the passing game. On Thursday, the passing game was explosive at times on its own. Lewis hit on 15 of his first 17 passes in the first half. The running game was so effective that the passing game settled for 257 yards passing, but the aerial attack was still efficient.
3. Defense make adjustment
After not seeing the halftime adjustments over the first two games that carried the Cajuns to a 10-1 record last season, the defense certainly changed that trend. After Ohio rushed for 104 yards in the first half, the Bobcats were limited to only six yards in the third quarter to really limit any comeback attempts by the visitors. The Bobcats finished the game with 109 rushing yards.