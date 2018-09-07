LAFAYETTE — Louisiana-Lafayette baseball coach Tony Robichaux announced three adjustments to his coaching staff for the 2019 season on Friday, including the addition of new assistant coach Jake Wells.
Wells comes to the Ragin’ Cajuns from Campbell and will serve as the hitting coach. Before Campbell, Wells spent time as an assistant coach at Alabama (2017), Louisiana Tech (2015-16) and Mississippi State (2013-14), reaching the NCAA tournament in four of his last six years including a trip to the College World Series Finals in 2013 with MSU.
Jeremy Talbot will assist with the hitters while also serving as recruiting coordinator. Talbot will also coach the defense.
Anthony Babineaux will assume a new role with the program as associate head coach/director of player and program development, and will focus on the day-to-day operations.
Additionally, Daniel Freeman will return for his fifth season as the volunteer assistant and continue to work with the pitching staff and assist Talbot and Wells with recruiting, while Chris Domingue remains as the academic coordinator and camp director.