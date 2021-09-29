It didn’t take All-American left-handed pitcher Phil Devey very long at all to realize he was in the presence of a future Hall of Famer shortly after meeting UL head baseball coach Tony Robichaux.

“Right away, within the first five minutes,” said Devey, who came to UL as a walk-on from Canada. “One, from a phone call from afar, but especially in person in that first team meeting. It was instant. It was like getting slapped in the face. It’s a whole different perspective of someone’s ability to have that kind of presence and be able to command a room.”

Devey’s early assessment was right on the money.

Two days after the announcement that Robichaux will be entered into the UL Athletic Hall of Fame, the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame revealed Wednesday that UL’s legendary baseball coach will headline its 2022 induction class in a ceremony June 24-26 in Natchitoches.

Joining Robichaux in that induction class will be: former LSU and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Eric Andolsek, former LSU and Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Kyle Williams, former New Orleans Saints All-Pro guard Jahri Evans, former LSU All-American pitcher Britni Sneed Newman, former LSU gymnast Susan Jackson, Episcopal High's cross country coach Claney Duplechin and Olympic boxing medalist Eddie Flynn.

“That place is just jammed-packed with history and tradition and honor and legacies and Tony is not only going to add to it, but enhance it,” said UL assistant baseball coach Anthony Babineaux, who coached with Robichaux every year during his career at UL. “When you speak about the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and what Tony has meant to not just baseball but Louisiana sports in general at not one but two universities in the state, it speaks volumes of what he as all about and what he meant to so many people.”

When Robichaux died prematurely at the age of 57 on July 3, 2019 of heart disease, he was already the state’s all-time winningest baseball coach with 1,177 wins in a 33-year career. At the time of his death, he was the seventh winningest active coach in the nation.

Robichaux played and coached at both UL (1995-2019) and McNeese State (1988-94). He left McNeese following a school-record 41-win season that earned the Cowboys’ first national ranking as that program’s all-time wins leader. He was inducted into the McNeese State Hall of Fame in 2017.

In Lafayette, Robichaux won 914 games, led the Ragin’ Cajuns to 12 NCAA regional appearances, four super regionals and one College World Series appearance in 2000 when UL finished third in the field.

Perhaps his best season was in 2014 when the Cajuns were ranked No. 1 nationally and finished with a 58-10 record.

In the sport of baseball, Robichaux was known as a pitching master, serving as his own pitching coach throughout his career. But it was his relationship with his players and the communities he served that earned the most respect throughout his career.

“That presence he had can really go in one of two directions,” Devey said. “It could lead a bunch of people down a wrong path very easily and it could lead a bunch of people down a right path very seriously. We all know which path coach Robe led people down.

“That’s a presence that exists in just very, very few people.”

In a highly competitive baseball state, Robichaux’s reputation and influence stood out above rivalries and school loyalties.

“That’s because of who he was and what he did for the game of baseball and just sports in general for the state of Louisiana,” Babineaux said. “It didn’t matter if you were a fan of our university or not, you were a fan of Tony Robichaux, because everybody that he came across, he impacted their lives.

“It didn’t matter what colors you wore. It didn’t matter if it was a rivalry or not, he impacted every single person that he came across.”

The impact he had on his players was never more evident than last year when Devey led a players-only drive to erect a permanent statue in front of Tigue Moore Field at Russo Park of their beloved coach. His former players raised almost $200,000 to get the project completed.

“Coach Robichaux is the definition and the standard of what it means to be a legend,” Devey said.