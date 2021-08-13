UL redshirt junior linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill insists he's totally focused on the present as a returning starter on a No. 23-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns squad preparing for the most anticipated season in program history.

In the background, however, the Detroit native is always planning for the future.

The 6-foot, 223-pounder is confident his ability to do both will produce big dividends for the Cajuns’ defense this fall.

“I think the sky is the limit if I can stay healthy and have a healthy season,” McCaskill said.

He suffered a shoulder injury in the week four loss to Coastal Carolina last season and played banged up the rest of the season. Still, he led the defense with 82 total tackles and earned third-team all-Sun Belt honors.

“I’ve just never been one of those guys that could sit out unless I’m truly, truly hurt,” he said.

As a result, McCaskill underwent labrum surgery after the bowl game and was forced to sit out the spring season.

That’s where a different kind of future preparation began – one UL coach Billy Napier has been impressed with from the start.

“He’s ready to go,” Napier said. “He’s very disciplined. He’s an extremely hard worker. He brings the intensity and urgency every day.

“I think some of that maturity as a person pays off. I think when you go through an injury and miss some time, you’ve got a little edge about you when you come back.”

Even though he couldn’t participate while healing up, McCaskill still helped prepare his teammates for the season.

“I missed having him out there,” Napier said. “He became one heck of a coach in this offseason. He was right in the mix, man. I think he’s got a future in that.

“I like watching guys when they’re injured and they’re out. What approach are they going to take? I think he’s taken the right approach.”

His offseason story didn’t end there, however.

McCaskill trained in both Houston and in Dallas, where he actually worked as a defensive back.

That was both to prepare for this fall, but also for a potential NFL opportunity down the road.

“It was hard,” he explained. “I was the only linebacker there. He was really on me to get out of this linebacker mentality.

“They pushed me every single day. That’s part of this game, being comfortable with being uncomfortable. So that was the main thing with this offseason, being the most uncomfortable I could be and work at it every single day.”

For McCaskill, that training was about proving he can do more than stop the run.

In other words, to “show that I can move and I can run really well and I can move in pass coverage.”

He’s convinced it’ll also help the Cajuns now.

“It helped me more when I got back,” McCaskill said. “I was moving a lot faster and flipping my hips a better. That was a touch I was never going to lose. I just needed to add the touch of flipping my hips and being a little bit better and fluid with my hips.”

But while he’s taking steps to prepare himself for a potential NFL career, McCaskill knows he’s still got plenty of achieve in Lafayette, including getting his degree.

“No, I‘m not thinking anything right now,” he said. “I’m not thinking about the next level. I’m not thinking about anything right now. I’m just thinking about this year, right now, playing healthy and having a great season. My mom and my grandparents want me to graduate college and that’s what I’m going to do first and I haven’t graduated yet.”

So if he doesn’t graduate in December, which he said is possible, leaving UL with a year eligibility remaining won't likely happen.

“So it (school) could go into next year where it would interfere and I would have to leave early without graduating … that’s something I’m not going to do,” McCaskill added.

There’s also the financial side of McCaskill’s life. No coach Napier, he has zero plans to coach.

There as well, he’s addressing the present and the future at the same time.

McCaskill said he’s had businesses since he was a junior in high school. He’s currently part of a group that sells English, American and French bulldogs and he also runs a party-bus business back home in Michigan with his father.

“I’ve always been a hustler since I was a little kid,” McCaskill said. “I’m always know how to make money. Football is my love, but business and money is as well and taking care of my family.

“Nobody hustles like people in Detroit. I just want to live a certain lifestyle and to be able to do that, you’re going to hustle, make money and have businesses and do the right thing.”

McCaskill acknowledged the potential distraction there, but he said he has “multiple resources outside of football that help me with my business and helps me maintain my dogs and make sure everything’s OK.”

And yes, the past also plays into McCaskill’s world these days.

After essentially showing up on UL’s doorstep looking for an opportunity in 2018, McCaskill suddenly finds himself a leader on a nationally-ranked team with extremely high hopes for another historic season.

“I could have never imagined it,” McCaskill said. “I didn’t know what I was getting into two or three years ago. This is exciting. It’s really exciting you know, but I just have to block out all of that and just focus on a day to day basis on how we can make each other better and how we can make the team better?

“Whatever happens, happens, but I’m not really thinking in the future.”