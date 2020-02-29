CONWAY, S.C. – Some losses just don’t sting as much as others.
One of those examples came Saturday afternoon for the UL women’s basketball team in an 83-74 road loss to first-place Coastal Carolina.
The Chanticleers entered the game on an eight-game winning streak and seven of those were by double figures. With the win, Coastal Carolina improved to 25-3 overall and 15-2 in Sun Belt play.
Moreover, the Ragin’ Cajuns hadn’t been shooting the ball well at all from the field – only hitting four of their last 23 attempts from 3-point land.
In Saturday’s loss, coach Garry Brodhead’s club made a season-high 12 3-pointers – only the second time the Cajuns reached double figures all season long.
A Jomyra Mathis 3-pointer late in the first half gave UL a 31-30 lead, before the explosive Chanticleers quickly pushed them to a 46-33 lead by the half.
The Cajuns didn’t falter, however, trimming that lead to 52-48 with 3:36 left in the third.
Then it got even better. A 10-0 UL run actually earned Cajuns a 58-54 lead on their way to leading 60-59 after three quarters.
But despite shooting 42.9 percent from 3-point land and 43.9 percent from the field overall, two categories sunk UL’s chances of the upset.
Coastal outrebounded UL 42-30 and was 15-of-21 at the free throw line, while the Cajuns made four of only six tries at the line.
The other potential good sign in the loss was Brandi Williams getting going again with a team-high 19 points on 5-of-9 shooting behind the arc.
Andrea Cournoyer added 13 points on 3-of-7 shooting from 3-point land, followed by Kimberly Burton with 12 and Mathis with 11. Ty’Reona Doucet settled for six points and seven rebounds.
Thanks to Thursday’s 57-51 win at Appalachian State behind Doucet’s 18 points, the Cajuns got what they had to have out of the road trip.
UL is now 16-11 overall and tied for fourth place with Little Rock at 9-7 with two home games left – Thursday against UTA at Earl K. Long Gym and Saturday against Texas State.