It might be a slow time in much of the sports world these days, but things are certainly hopping around the UL men’s basketball program of late.

During a Zoom conference call Tuesday, Ragin’ Cajuns coach Bob Marlin discussed three recent transfers into his squad and multiple scheduling concerns as his program puts the finishing touches on the 2020-21 slate.

“We have been recruiting very diligently the last six weeks,” Marlin said. “We’ve done several Zoom visits with prospects and their families. We think we’ve gotten older. That’s one thing we wanted to do. We wanted to get a little longer and get deeper.

“Last year, the injuries caught up with us. By adding a couple guys this year and depending on what happens with the waiver process, we could be a lot deeper going into the season.”

During this past week, Marlin’s staff added 6-foot-4 second-team junior college All-American guard Brayan Au, 6-6 guard from Mississippi State, Devin Butts, and 6-11 Theo Akwuba from Portland.

Only Au is immediately eligible for the upcoming season, but a one-time transfer rule is expected to be voted on May 20 that could provide instant availability for all three.

“Butts and Theo will have a couple of options on a waiver, not necessarily just the one-time waiver rule that’s being voted on,” Marlin said.

A year ago, Marlin’s plan was for his newcomers to provide more length and athleticism for the 2019-20 season. A rash of early-season injuries spoiled most of that design.

“Certainly Devin Butts and Brayan Au will help in that regard,” Marlin said. “Those guys are long. Devin’s an athletic guy who can play multiple positions. Brayan is a guy that’s been coached hard. He’s a tremendous person — a winner all the way on-and-off the court. He’ll be a really good two-way player for us.”

Au averaged 15.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals a game for a 28-3 Ranger College squad, coached by Billy Gillispie.

Butts will have three years of eligibility remaining after his freshman season was interrupted by injuries.

“This is unfair to characterize players, but I told our staff that Devin Butts reminds me of Malik Marquetti, and Brayan can be like Frank Bartley,” Marlin said. “By that I mean, maybe not the athlete that Frank is, but as far as being a two-way player, guarding the best perimeter player and making big shots. Those two guys can certainly help in that regard.”

Akwuba played in 52 games over two seasons at Portland, starting 26 as a freshman and finishing second in the West Coast Conference in blocked shots.

“We needed size to protect the rim,” Marlin said. “Theo became available. We had a previous relationship with him which proved to be huge in his decision to come from Portland back to the South without a visit. We felt like he’ll do a good job of protecting the interior for us and being good on the defensive end, as well as scoring the ball. He’s getting better and better around the basket.”

Marlin said his junior college coaching experience and that of assistant Brock Morris aided greatly in this unusual recruiting season without visits because of the coronavirus.

“It went back to the old days where everything was by phone,” Marlin said. “I feel glad about what our staff has been able to accomplish.”

Obtaining a more seasoned roster was a major priority.

“That’s the way college basketball is happening these days,” Marlin said. “A lot of people don’t have time to take multiple freshmen and have those guys not contribute right away.

“The development piece of it is important, but when you can get an older guy that’s played Division I basketball, even over a junior college guy, it certainly makes sense to do that if you’ve got a good relationship with that young man.”

Marlin and the rest of the Sun Belt Conference coaches are hoping the league office will reveal the conference schedule this week.

In an effort to reduce travel next season, many are expecting a different format to reduce plane trips.

Marlin said one suggestion was rivals playing more often, which could mean as many as four UL-ULM games next season.

Marlin also said the non-conference schedule is more focused on bus trips. Instead of flying, for example, the Cajuns will bus to Houston to play the Cougars.

Moreover, UL will open the season at Texas and travel to Southern Mississippi. Louisiana Tech and UNO are also on the slate.