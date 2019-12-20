Two teams coming off memorable Sun Belt Conference openers will square off at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Cajundome.

For visiting Little Rock, the Trojans overcame a six-point deficit in the final 33 seconds Thursday to claim a dramatic 73-72 road win over ULM thanks to an extra long 3-pointer by Markquis Nowell with three seconds left for the first road win over the Warhawks since 2003.

Meanwhile, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns lost a 79-67 decision at Arkansas State in a game plagued with 59 total fouls, 10 technical fouls and 71 free throws.

“No, I’ve never been a part of a game with 10 technical fouls – without the benches clearing,” UL coach Bob Marlin said.

So for the Trojans (7-5, 1-0), Saturday’s showdown in Lafayette is a grand opportunity to claim a rare 2-0 road weekend sweep.

For the Cajuns (5-6, 0-1), on the other hand, it’s practically a must-win conference game before Christmas. Already losing three players for the season, UL’s uphill climb this season will appear even higher if the Cajuns open league play 0-2.

“Especially since this game is at home,” Marlin agree. “You definitely don’t want to lose a home game.”

While you can only take so much - positively or negatively – from the wacky way Wednesday’s game was played in Jonesboro, Ark., Marlin did have some thoughts on the bizarre contest.

“I did kind of like the way our guys stood up for each other,” Marlin said. “Hopefully, they grow as a team because of that.”

On the other side of things, UL only shot 25 percent from 3-point land and only 37.5 percent from the floor overall.

“Just like the Wyoming game, it was a very winnable game,” Marlin said. “We just didn’t shoot the ball well enough.”

Over the last two games, Cedric Russell and Jalen Johnson shot a combined 5-for-24 from 3-point land.

In their last home game, the duo combined for 6-of-12 behind the arc.

“If we shoot it well at home in this next game, I’ll agree,” Marlin said to the suggestion this team just shoots much better at home. “I sure would take it if we shoot it well in this game.”

In four home games this season, UL is shooting 49.4 percent overall and 38.3 from 3-point land, compared to 38.1 overall and 31.4 behind the arc in six road games.

In Little Rock, UL’s defense will be facing the Sun Belt’s leading scorer in Nowell, who made a trio of 3-pointers in the game’s final minute in scoring 33 points in Thursday’s thrilling win. He’s averaging 20.9 points a game, but the 5-7 guard only begins Little Rock’s story.

“This will be the biggest team we’ve played so far this season,” Marlin said. “They’ve got four guys 6-6 or bigger.”

Still reeling after losing one of its better rebounders in 6-6 freshman Kobe Julien last week, blocking out and defending Little Rock’s inside game will be a big key for the Cajuns in this matchup.

So in addition to 6-8 Tirus Smith and 6-9 Dou Gueye, the Cajuns may even need minutes from 6-10 sophomore Kristian Lafayette.