He has 19 new players in the fold now, but UL-Lafayette coach Billy Napier made it clear Wednesday that he and his staff are just getting started.
One way or another, Napier said the 17 high school and two junior college signees who signed Wednesday won’t be the only new faces on next year's squad.
“We’ll have a number of guys join our team in February,” Napier said. “Some of them will be different scenarios; some of them may be added as we go; and we still have the option to bring people in at mid-year. You may see a couple more additions at mid-semester, and we’ll have a handful of initials that we can use in February hopefully.”
The Ragin' Cajuns — who didn’t sign anyone in last year’s early period after Napier was hired in mid-December — brought in 12 Louisiana prep players this time, plus wide receiver Brian Smith Jr., a Lake Charles native who played at Glendale Community College this season.
A group of six out-of-state players included three from Texas and the other JC signee, wide receiver Kalem Reddix of East Mississippi Community College.
Napier said the heavy emphasis on high school signees was by design.
“One of the things we did was identify high school players that we felt like had an impact at their position,” he said, “maybe some positions where we needed some help.”
One of those positions was on the defensive line, where UL-Lafayette signed two interior players, Dalvin Hutchinson (6-1, 320) of West Monroe and Shomari Hayes (6-2, 310) of Phoenix, and ends Quintlan Cobb (6-5, 315) of Kaplan and Kendall Wilkerson (6-5, 275) of Kentwood.
“We got longer at defensive end and we certainly got bigger,” Napier said. “That’s two really good inside players, and both Kendall and Quintlan are really athletic guys. That’s four premium players, in my opinion. That’s about as good as we could do in one position that we needed help and one we’re excited about going forward.”
The other heavy signee position was at wide receiver. In addition to the two JC signees, the Cajuns added two Brandon Legendre (5-9, 185) of E. D. White and Peter LeBlanc (6-2, 185) of Catholic-New Iberia.
Legendre was one of a handful of signees that Napier said had the opportunity to sign with Power Five teams, in addition to offensive linemen Jax Harrington (6-4, 305) of Erath and O’Cyrus Torrence (6-5, 325) of St. Helena Central.
“We knew in the very beginning, if we were going to do this the right way, we were going to be in critical battles down the stretch with some Power Five schools," Napier said. "Some of the players that we have could play at those schools, but a number of them chose to come and play here, and that was an accomplishment within itself.”
Napier credited administrative commitment for some of that success, noting UL-Lafayette's facilities, nutrition program and its willingness to cover cost of attendance.
UL-Lafayette signed two prep quarterbacks in Chandler Fields (5-11, 185) of Rummel — the first player to commit in this year’s class in May — and Clifton McDowell (6-3, 205) of Spring, Texas. McDowell will enroll in January along with the JC signees and Chalmette offensive lineman Nathan Thomas (6-5, 270). Napier said that number could grow.
“We could have as many as six or seven (midyear enrollees),” he said. “There’ll be a number of developments between now and Jan. 13. There’ll be a lot of stuff happening. It’s good for us because we have options, we’ve still got a few in our hand that we can hand out.”
Napier hinted that another quarterback could be in that mix, and it could happen quickly.
“We haven’t closed that door,” he said. “It’s a position where we could use another player.”
The Cajuns entered the week with 23 commitments in a class ranked first in the Sun Belt Conference and 65th nationally — after ranking fifth and 105th last year — by 247Sports.
Offensive lineman Tyler Brown (6-4, 295) of Madison, Mississippi, is finalizing academic aid and is expected to sign in the February period, and New Iberia linebacker Ja’Braylon Spencer (6-2, 220) will "blueshirt" in his first year.
Previous commitment Aubrey Scott of North DeSoto is an academic non-qualifier, and safety Jahmal Sam of Warren Easton chose not to sign Wednesday. He is reportedly mulling other offers.
The Cajuns class is ranked second in Louisiana behind fourth-ranked LSU, according to 247Sports, and is seventh among schools in the Group of Five conferences behind Boise State (54th), UCF (58th), Memphis (59th), SMU (62nd), North Texas (63rd) and South Florida (64th).
Troy at No. 73 is the next-highest Sun Belt team.