In what has been building as an historic season for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns, one of the few question marks still remaining has been the depth of the receiving corps.
You wouldn’t know it, however, after the first half of the Cajuns’ 48-7 demolition of Coastal Carolina on Thursday at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.
In the first half, quarterback Levi Lewis was 17-of-19 passing for 181 yards with a touchdown, before finishing 26-of-30 for 296 yards and three scores.
Of those 17 completions, Ja’Marcus Bradley had four for 44 yards and true freshman Peter LeBlanc continued to play a growing role with four grabs for 31 yards.
Jalen Williams also shined with two receptions for 26 yards, but it went deeper than that. All four tight ends - Pearse Migl, Hunter Bergeron, Nick Ralston and Neal Johnson - all had a catch, as did Raymond Calais and Calif Gossett to make it 10 different Cajuns with a catch in the first half.
"Lots of different skill players showing up," UL coach Billy Napier said. "We talked about challenging a player's loyalty, accountability and being prepared when you get your opportunity to do your job."
Then on the first drive of the second half, Jamal Bell caught a pass to make it 11 different targets with at least one reception. Bell’s catch was a 28-yarder in traffic on a third-and-10 from the 38.
On the touchdown drive before that, Lewis hit five different targets among seven completions – finishing it off with a 1-yard TD pass to Johnson for his first career touchdown.
Then on UL’s first possession of the second half, Williams produced a 10-yard TD grab for his first career touchdown as well.
For the record, senior Jarrod Jackson caught three passes on UL’s second drive of the second half to make it 12 different Cajuns with a catch.
Then Brian Smith caught two passes from backup quarterback Jaiave Magalei to make it 13 UL players with a catch in the game.
Incredibly, Cassius Allen made it 14 with a fourth-quarter reception from Magalei.
Defense adjusts again
It’s a trend that’s not exactly alarming.
After all, the majority of the game means more than the first drive.
But once Thursday, UL’s defense saw an opponent march the ball up the field on the game’s first drive. This time, it was largely due to Coastal executing a 36-yarder on the game’s first play on a flea flicker.
Two plays later, C.J. Marable broke loose for a 14 yards. The Chanticleers reached the UL 17, but a fumble halted the drive’s momentum and Massimo Biscardi missed a 35-yard field goal. Biscardi has made 12 of his 15 attempts entering the game.
"I thought we played with great effort and great physicality," Napier said. "Early in the game, we kind of bounced off a few tackles. We settled in as the game went. And again, lots of players playing on defense as well."
That proved to be really bad news for Coastal, which punted on its next four possessions. The next time the Chanticleers even approached the red zone again, the score was already out of hand at 31-0 midway through the third quarter.
"I think physically, there's something to do too," Napier said. "Knock the dust off a little bit. They (UL defensive coaches) didn't do a ton different tonight. Besides the opening play - they got the flea flicker on us - after that it was pretty slow moving."
In the first half, the Cajuns limited Coastal’s offense to zero points, six first downs, 54 yards rushing, 49 passing and a mere 1-of-5 on third down. The Chanticleers finished with 14 first downs and 236 total yards.
Time of possession
Coastal Carolina’s offense led the Sun Belt Conference and was ranked in the top 20 nationally last season in time of possession.
The same could be said about the 2019 … coming into Thursday’s game anyway.
On this night, the Cajuns’ offense was operating at its most efficient level of the season and the defense continued to dominate.
The result was UL dominating the clock in the first half with 18:51 time of possession compared to 11:09 for the Chanticleers.
By the end of the game, UL continued to shine in that area, winning the battle 33:26 to 26:34.
Road warriors
With the win Thursday, the Cajuns are now 4-0 on the road this season with one game left at South Alabama on Nov. 16.
The last time the Cajuns went undefeated on the road during a season was in 1970, which was the program’s last bowl berth prior to coach Mark Hudspeth’s arrival in 2011.
"I think our team has been very focused," Napier said. "We've accepted the challenge of playing better on the road. We didn't play very well on the road last year. I think it's a mentality."