The UL Ragin’ Cajuns announced two more members of the new football coaching staff Thursday.
Bryant Ross is the new assistant offensive line coach and Matt Bergeron is the new running backs coach.
Ross helped coach UL’s offensive line from 2018-20 before spending the 2021 season as the offensive line coach and running game coordinator at Grambling.
“Bryant Ross is a prime example of someone who creates meaningful relationships,” Desormeaux said. “During his previous time here, he built lasting relationships with our players, making him a natural fit for us. He has worked here tirelessly to develop an offensive line that has set the groundwork for our offense. I am thrilled to have him back to help lead a room that he has been so instrumental in putting together.”
During his season at Grambling, the Tigers reduced their sack total from 30 to 15 and the rushing total increased by 600 yards.
Bergeron served as UL's interim running backs coach for the New Orleans Bowl. During the season, Bergeron was an analyst with the tight ends.
Bergeron has been with the program since 2018, beginning as a graduate assistant with the wide receivers.