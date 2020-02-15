LAFAYETTE — Round 1 to the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Senior transfer Megan Kleist checked LSU on four hits and gave up only one unearned run, and her UL teammates made two second-inning runs stand up in a 2-1 win Saturday in an early-season matchup of top-15 softball programs.
Kleist made sure the Lamson Park stadium-record crowd of 3,107 went home happy, giving up only two hits over the final five innings in winning the first regular-season meeting between the teams in 19 years.
“I thought she was fantastic,” said Cajun coach Gerry Glasco, who won his 100th game as UL's mentor early in his third season. “She’s just a mature, poised pitcher. She knows how to stay calm in the moment. It’s really fun watching her pitch from our dugout.”
The two teams won’t have to wait long for Round 2, as the seventh-ranked Tigers will host the 13th-ranked Cajuns at 3 p.m. Sunday at Tiger Park in the finale of the four-team, three-day, two-field tournament.
LSU (6-1), having its season-opening six-game win streak snapped in its first road game, took a 1-0 lead in the second inning off Kleist (3-1) when Shelby Sunseri had a leadoff single, moved up on Amanda Doyle’s ground ball, reached third on a passed ball and scored on Morgan Cummins’ one-out sacrifice fly.
The Cajuns (7-1) came back with two in the bottom of that inning, though, and then turned it over to the former Oregon All-American and Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year. Kleist retired nine in a row before Cummins’ one-out double in the fifth, and pitched around an infield error and stranded two runners in scoring position in that inning.
Cummins, who had two of LSU’s hits along with the only RBI, had a two-out single in the seventh before Kleist coaxed a game-ending ground ball from Ciara Briggs.
“I thought our approach was good, honestly,” Tigers coach Beth Torina said. “I liked our offense. I thought we hit some balls hard, some really hard that didn’t fall in. One of those games, sometimes you do everything right and you don’t walk away with a win.”
Tigers pitcher Maribeth Gorsuch (1-1) retired the first four batters she faced before Cajuns first baseman Sarah Hudek caught up with a rise ball out and drilled an opposite-field home run over the left-field wall for a 1-1 tie.
“When I hit it, I knew it was gone and I definitely got really wired,” Hudek said. “I kind of let her supply the power and just tried to connect. But you have to go on to the next pitch and keep going, especially that early in the game.”
The Cajuns kept that inning going when Gorsuch walked the next two hitters and Carrie Boswell delivered a single to center field to load the bases. Pinch hitter Bailey Curry’s one-out sacrifice fly to center field scored Alissa Dalton with the eventual winning run.
UL could have scored more in the inning, but Taylor Roman — daughter of former LSU football standout and 10-year NFL player Mark Roman — was caught straying off third base after a walk for the third out. The Cajuns also had baserunners in each of the last four innings, but Gorsuch worked out of trouble each time.
“They had the one big inning,” Torina said. “I wish we could have stopped that from snowballing into what it turned into, other than that I thought she did a really nice job.”
Kleist finished with one walk and five strikeouts in a 104-pitch effort, which wasn’t her first against the Tigers. She had faced LSU during her three All-American seasons at Oregon before transferring to UL last fall.
“But none of those games was like this,” Kleist said, referring to the past-capacity crowd. “It’s amazing seeing how much of a fan base this program has, and an amazing experience to have that much support behind you. I was trying to work my pitches, drop and change, not so much the rise ball, moving it around and alternating.”
“Megan set the tone from the start,” Hudek said, “and she pitched a great game. Gorsuch pitched a great game, too.”
“I expected that,” Glasco said. “That’s LSU, they know how to play, they always have a great defense and always have great pitching. We hit the ball on the nose several times and they made the play. They’ve got a really talented young team and they’re going to get better as the year goes on.”
Prior to Saturday, the last regular-season meeting between the clubs was during the 2002 season. The last meetings were in the 2018 Baton Rouge Regional when they split games and the Tigers advanced to the Super Regional.
“I want to say how thankful I am to coach Torina and LSU for coming over here, and giving us the opportunity to go to their place tomorrow,” Glasco said. “They don’t need us. They’re in the SEC. We need them, we need this game and Louisiana fast-pitch softball needs this game. They made that happen.”
“I think it’s great for the state of Louisiana,” Torina said. “I will be happy to be in Tiger Park, tomorrow, though.”