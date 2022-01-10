Only two weekends of Sun Belt Conference basketball has been played and the numbers continue to grow.
On the men’s side, seven games have been canceled due to COVID-19 issues.
For the women, it’s even worse with 13 games canned.
The trend hit UL’s men’s and women’s programs in a big way this past weekend with coach Bob Marlin’s men losing Saturday’s home game against Little Rock and coach Garry Brodhead’s women losing both games this past weekend.
As it currently stands, the women are 9-3 overall and 1-1 in league play heading into Thursday’s home game with first-place Troy. That 1-1 record puts UL in an early three-way tie for fourth place behind Troy (3-0), Coastal Carolina (2-1) and UTA (2-1.)
Three women’s teams – Little Rock, South Alabama and Appalachian State – haven’t played a game yet, and no Sun Belt women’s team has played all four of its scheduled games.
UL’s men are currently in sole possession of first place at 3-0, just ahead of Troy (3-1) and UTA (3-1). The Cajuns will be traveling to UTA on Thursday and then Texas State on Saturday.
All the men’s teams have played at least one game with Texas State and Georgia State being the only two teams with three cancellations thus far.
Saturday’s lost home game vs. Little Rock was UL’s first game claimed by COVID over the last two seasons. Last year’s one cancellation for the men was due to an ice storm in the Dallas area.
“It was disappointing,” Marlin said. “Our guys were excited and ready to play. I felt like they were connected and playing with energy. We’ll have to continue that as we go on this trip to Arlington and then head to Texas State.”
Marlin said the team was in the middle of its 2 p.m. shooting practice Saturday when the news came down the game was canceled.
Marlin said Joe Charles was scheduled to play Saturday, but Jordan Brown would not have played. Marlin was hopeful Brown would be available for Thursday’s road game at UTA.
Both staying in condition and focused are concerns with canceled games.
“It’s both,” Marlin said. “I think they’re in decent shape. We always want to be in the best physical shape than we’ve ever been in. That’s been my message to them this fall to really work on it. I think coach Houston has helped in that regard. I feel like we’re in decent shape.
“But to keep that focus and keep the edge is hard.”
Also difficult for Marlin is watching another home game drift away after losing a home game against Loyola of New Orleans in December.
“And to give up a home game hurts,” he said. “We’ve lost two home games so far and we were already two games short.
“That’s the hardest part, just not playing.”
Marlin said the Cajuns are still trying to add a game to the schedule.
For Brodhead, it was a first of a different kind.
His team did get some games canceled last season due to COVID-19, but it was always the opponent. Last Thursday’s cancellation against Arkansas State was due to the Cajuns being down to four players both with positive COVID tests and the flu.
So it was the first time UL women had to miss practice time during conference play due to COVID.
“A lot of times, we don’t need extra time to prepare for the other team,” Brodhead said. “We’re always preparing for what we do. I think that’s what we missed.”
Being out a week, Brodhead was concerned with how the team looked in Monday’s return to the practice floor, especially in the areas of ball security and shooting.
“You get away from it for seven or eight days and it’s like, ‘Whoa, they haven’t played … Have they ever played this game?’” he explained. “It’s kind of that situation.”
Adding to his concern is the Cajuns will be playing defending champion Troy on Thursday.
“Hopefully, we can get going again,” Brodhead said. “I thought we were in a pretty good groove. I thought even against UTA coming back from that (Christmas) break in the second half we played a lot better.
“Then Texas State, we played better, so I thought we were kind of moving forward. Then you look at practice today. I might be wrong, sometimes you have bad practices and then you play really well during the games.”