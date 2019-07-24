There will be a new parking plan in 2020 for fans attending games at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.
The simplified parking structure will be more convenient for fans attending Louisiana Baseball games and efforts are being made to reduce conflicts with outside events, according to a release from the university.
This comes on the heels of 2019 parking changes that drew complaints from some fans and a 28-31 season for the UL baseball team that saw attendance fall as the season progressed.
In 2019, tailgating locations were added to the adjacent areas to Russo Park along Reinhardt and Stadium, allowing fans the opportunity to tailgate ahead of Louisiana Baseball's home contests, beginning at 8 a.m. on game dates. Additional tailgating areas are located along both Bertrand and West Congress.
“We are constantly looking for ways to improve the game day experiences for our fans and this parking plan will do just that,” Director of Athletics Bryan Maggard said Wednesday. “We listened to and heard our fans. These adjustments, along with our fan-friendly concessions, will provide for a great experience in one of the best venues in the country.”
As part of the new plan, the main parking lots across from Russo Park will be available for free to all fans on a first-come, first-serve basis, while utilizing the curbed parking lots adjacent to the stadium for premium seat holders, Founder’s Lot patrons, and accessible parking.
ADA compliant parking will have better access to the stadium, with two dedicated lots on either side of the Ragin' Cajuns Soccer/Track Facility along Reinhardt Drive.
Another key component is the return of a dedicated tailgating space outside the gates of Russo Park, which is free to all fans.
RV owners will now set up in the main parking lot for free on a first-come, first-serve basis. The new spaces include power receptacles that have been added to the row of transformers in this designated area.
Louisiana Athletics will take steps to work with outside organizers to limit multiple events happening in the lots surrounding the ballpark, according to the release.
One of those events is Mardi Gras, which will fall on a home baseball weekend. Each year, baseball fans have to share the Cajun Field parking lot with parades and a Mardi Gras carnival. Information on parking changes as a result of this event will be distributed to fans prior to those dates.
For more information on obtaining Founder’s Lot passes, contact the RCAF by calling (337)-851-2903 or emailing rcaf@louisiana.edu.