The two styles have been battling each other for a little over a decade now.
Prior to Thursday’s heartbreaking 51-50 loss to Little Rock at the Cajundome, UL coach Garry Brodhead’s Ragin’ Cajuns had finally enjoyed the upper hand in the series with five straight wins.
That, of course, came after five straight losses to the Trojans.
“Tough game,” said a dejected Brodhead. “They always bring it. they were doubling up on Ty (Doucet) and took us out of our offense for sure for a while. Defensively, we lost a couple of players on the 3s. We just didn’t make plays.
“We missed five free throws and a couple of layups. They played the whole game. Even with three seconds left, I felt like we had an opportunity to get the win.”
It looked like the Cajuns (now 12-5, 4-3) might pull off a sixth straight win over the Trojans (9-8, 4-3) when Lanay Wheaton’s jumper with 50 seconds left gave UL a 50-49 lead.
After getting two stops on defense, UL had a chance to build on that slim lead, but turned it over running a play Brodhead wasn’t expecting.
“We didn’t get the shot we really wanted,” said Brodhead, whose Cajuns return for a 2 p.m. home game against Arkansas State. “Even the possession before that, we were looking to kind of flatten it out and try to get a jump shot.
“Honestly, we work on flat. A lot of these kids have been doing flat. It’s made to try to beat somebody to the goal. Most of the time at the end of a game like that, they’ll overplay it and you get the jump shot. I’ll take the blame for that. I thought we knew that.”
Instead, Brodhead was “shocked” to see a screen and then a pass attempt into the lane that was stolen.
Tia Harvey’s out-of-control attack on the basket ended up in a collision near the basket with three seconds left.
“I couldn’t really see it,” Brodhead said. “From my standpoint, it looked like we were still moving. I’m always that guy that if they’re still moving, it should be a foul. With the new calls, if they’re moving back, then it’s not supposed to be a foul. For me, I couldn’t really tell.”
Despite Little Rock only making 6-of-12 foul shots on the night, Harvey nailed both to give the Trojans a 51-50 lead.
UL got Makayia Hallmon the ball after two timeouts, but her heavily-contested shot attempt was short at the buzzer.
“I thought we got fouled at the end, though,” Brodhead said. “But again, if you’re out of control, you’re not going to get that call.”
It wasn’t a fun for the officials. On one side of the court, Little Rock coach Joe Foley was hollering for a more physical game, while Brodhead constantly pleaded for more fouls to be called.
“I don’t know sometimes how to guard any more,” Brodhead said. “From the beginning of the year, hand checks and we’re screaming about that. Now it’s the arm bars and the holding and the pushing in the back.
“Still, they were letting both teams do it. That’s just not our style. I don’t know how to coach it another. It’s hard to for the kids to adjust to that.”
Little Rock was called for 18 fouls creating 19 free throws for the Cajuns. UL was whistled for 16 fouls for 12 free throws for the Trojans.
“I like to see a clean game,” Brodhead said. “To me, there’s no advantage or disadvantage in games. It’s either a foul or not. I’ve been doing that for 30 years and they’ve been not agreeing with me, so I guess I’ve got to change.”
Wheaton finished the game with 14 points before fouling out. Doucet had 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Hallmon finished with 10 points.
“They’re good at it,” Brodhead said. “They don’t mind fouling and if they’re not calling fouls, it works into their hands. What ends up happening is, they end up with three fouls and us none. Guess who the next foul is going to be on? Foul counts and all that.
“They just keep doing it and doing it and doing it until that game becomes physical. That’s what my 10 years have been. I’ve seen it and works for them.”
At least on Thursday night it did.