Typically, UL coach Billy Napier is looking for favorable down-and-distance situations as a play-caller.
Despite taking a 49-14 lead into the half Saturday, the Cajuns’ offense were forced to overcome more than a few third-and-long situations.
In fact, five times in the first half, quarterback Levi Lewis and Company faced third-and-six or longer to get first downs to extend drives.
There were two on UL’s second touchdown drive — getting a 16-yard run by Elijah Mitchell on third-and-10 and then a 10-yard connection with Kaleb Carter one play before Lewis’ 11-yard scoring scramble.
"I thought we had good protection," Napier said. "Kaleb Carter ran a nice route down there in the red zone. Good designs, the quarterback made some right decisions and we manned some routes. One of the things we felt was going to be key in the game is we felt we were going to have to win vs. man-to-man. We did that. There were lots of examples of that today."
On the next drive, Lewis did it himself with a 13-yard run on third-and-8 one play before Mitchell’s 44-yard TD run.
"It's another way to combat having an extra player in the box (ULM's defense)," Napier said of Lewis running. "We picked our spots to do that. I thought we had some good designs. He certainly made the most of those opportunities."
Trey Ragas got into the act on the next drive with an 18-yard run on third-and-6, before as 12-yard pass to Calif Gossett on third-and-10 consoled Lewis after overthrowing two open targets on the drive’s first two play.
"The one that stands out to me, Eli (Mitchell) did a nice job picking up," Napier said. "They actually ran a six-man pressure. He stepped up right in there and fit the pressure up and we threw a sit route outside to Cali Gossett. I thought that third-and-10 was a big one."
Overall, UL's offense converted seven of its first eight third downs.
New roles
After 33 Cajuns were out because of COVID-19 issues to force the cancellation of the Central Arkansas game the previous Saturday, it only made sense that some players would still be out for this Saturday’s game at ULM.
That was indeed the case. The most obvious changes in the starting lineup were Peter LeBlanc was not available at wide receiver, cornerback and punt returner Eric Garror was out and junior David Hudson got the start at left guard.
Hudson’s start was because regular left guard Ken Marks moved to left tackle. Zach Robertson and Carlos Rubio both played, but didn’t start the game.
"I've always played multiple positions in my career here, so that wasn't a big problem with me moving over," Marks said. "But giving David a chance to get in there and show what he can do, it kind of game the room some energy. We wanted to see him play and he came out and executed just like we thought he would."
With Garror out as punt returner, Dontae Fleming had mixed results. First, the true freshman returned his first effort 33 yards to set up the Cajuns’ first touchdown of the game.
The second return, however, bounced off a teammate’s leg and was recovered at the UL 1 to set up ULM’s first score.
On the defensive side, reserve linebacker Tyler Guidry didn’t play and UL’s secondary did give up a 43-yard pass to set up a Warhawks’ score with Garror out.
Zi'Yon Hill sparkles
Many individual performances were lost in UL's complete blowout of ULM on Saturday, but one of them may have been junior defensive lineman Zi'Yon Hill.
The former Catholic High of New Iberia standout delivered two quarterback sacks and six tackles to lead a defense that only gave up six first downs and 117 total yards in the first half.
"I think Zi'Yon is one of the best players in our league," Napier said. "Just a very quick-twitch, disruptive, very smart player. He's intelligent, he anticipates well and with his twitch and his ability to change direction, he's a problem.
"I've been impressed with Zi'Yon from a leadership perspective too. He's done a nice job being a really good practice player and a guy who has become one of our vocal leaders in particular in the front seven."
Another two-minute special
It didn’t make a difference in such a blowout, but UL’s offense did put together another impressive two-minute drill. With a little twist.
When the drive began with 2:51 left from its own 14, the Cajuns employed a backup offensive line — including Erath’s Jax Harrington at right guard and Tyler Brown at left guard.
It ended up being an 11-play, 86-yard drive in 2:34. A 10-yard completion to Chris Smith got the drive going, but the two longest plays on it were connections of 15 yards and then 22 to freshman Kyren Lacy for the touchdown with 17 seconds left until halftime.
Lewis was 7-of-8 passing on the drive and Napier was also able to fit in three Chris Smith runs for 17 yards.