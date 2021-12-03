In many ways, it’s a shame there’s as much talk about non-football issues than the actual game itself during the week of arguably the biggest game in the history of UL’s football program.

UL coach Billy Napier, for one, would agree.

But such is life in 2021.

On the eve of the Sun Belt Conference championship game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Cajun Field against Appalachian State, it’s time to evaluate what we know, what we think we know and what we don’t know.

Before getting into meatier issues, let’s start with the ticket situation for Saturday’s game.

What we know is there will be plenty of tickets available for purchase up until game time. We also know tickets are $35 for reserved seats and $25 for general admission.

Naturally there are many more general admission seats available than reserved options. either way, there will be limited free parking the Cajun Field parking lot on game day and even more free parking across Congress Street near the Lite Center.

We also know that all UL or Appalachian State students can get in free with a valid ID.

We also know it’s cheaper to go to the Cajundome box office to purchase tickets than to buy them online.

Now to the UL coaching search.

Billy Napier proved to be better coach, and a better fit in Cajun Country, than anyone imagined When UL coach Billy Napier got his foot in the door of the college football world a year after finishing his playing career at Furman, he neve…

One of the things we know is in this CIA era of college athletics, all speculation about the new UL head football coach is a total guessing game.

We know UL Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard said he would interview coaches on the staff. We think we know the top candidates there would be defensive coordinator Patrick Toney and/or co-offensive coordinator Michael Desormeaux.

”There’s no question we’ve got very competent people,” Napier said Wednesday about his staff’s potential to fill gaps in his potential absence. “I would say we’ve got some really young up-and-comers on our staff that will do well in the future.”

We know that at this point in the 2017 coaching search, Billy Napier’s name was not among those folks were talking about.

We think we know a new coach will be named at some point next week for recruiting purposes with the Dec. 15 signing day … if at all possible.

Maggard said he’s always prepared with a list of names to pursue, so he was not caught off guard at all when Napier was named as Florida’s new head coach. Add the fact that this is the third straight year of Napier’s interviewing for other jobs, Maggard wasn’t starting at ground zero when the Gators contacted him about their interest in Napier.

We also know this current scenario is uncharted territory for UL’s football program. For generations, every head coach that left this program either retired or went into another profession.

It wasn’t a stepping stone. It was the football finish line.

Mark Hudspeth kept coaching, just not at a higher level.

Napier truly used the Cajuns as a stepping stone and that’s a good thing. The Cajuns got the wins and Napier used that success to climb the ladder.

That’s the exact situation Maggard is hoping to find with his next hire.

Once Saturday’s game is played, the attention of UL fans will then be on the bowl game and waiting for the name of their next head football coach.

We’re just a hair under 100% positive — only because Coastal Carolina taught us last December you never really say 100% — the Cajuns will be playing in the New Orleans Bowl at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.

It's futile to wonder if or why they're not going to a "better" bowl. Again, this season is about Saturday's championship game. The bowl game used to be the deal. At this point, it's purely lagniappe.

The opponent will almost surely be former Sun Belt Conference foe Western Kentucky or future Sun Belt opponent Marshall. Either one sounds like a fun matchup.

Nothing official yet, but it’s a safe guess Napier won’t be coaching UL in the bowl game.

On Wednesday, Napier said there are several capable play-callers on the current staff.

“We work hard on offense as a team,” Napier said. “We try to create a culture of everyone’s involvement. It’s very much a team approach.

“We’ve had some spring games around here where a lot of guys have called plays. There are guys on our staff that have extensive history calling plays. Certainly they know our system and teach our system every day.”

On Dec. 15, we'll get a much better sense how much Napier leaving will impact UL's signing class.

Napier suggested his players have been educated on how committed UL's administration is the program, so he doesn't expect any kind of an exodus upon his departure.

Of course, those are all issues we don't know. Time will tell.