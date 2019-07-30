NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference announced its 2019-20 men’s basketball conference schedule on Tuesday, and for the seventh straight season, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns’ opening weekend will include the Arkansas schools … well, sort of.
The first Sun Belt Conference season begins on Wednesday, Dec. 18 in Jonesboro, Ark., with coach Bob Marlin’s Cajuns visiting the Red Wolves.
The rest of the Sun Belt teams will open on Thursday, Dec. 19.
The Cajuns then will then travel back to Lafayette to meet Little Rock in the Cajundome on Dec. 21. That will begin a three-game home league stretch with the Alabama schools visiting the Cajundome to begin the 2020 part of the schedule – South Alabama on Thursday, Jan. 2 and Troy on Saturday, Jan. 4.
It’ll be the fourth straight year the Cajuns open conference play with the Arkansas schools and technically the sixth time in the last seven years. The only year it didn’t take place was in 2013-14 when Appalachian State opened in Lafayette for a single-game weekend prior to Coastal Carolina joining the league. But even that year, the first full weekend was, of course, against the Arkansas schools.
Overall, the Sun Belt moves back to a 20-game conference schedule for men's basketball for the first time since the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. The upcoming season's conference slate will keep a primary Thursday-Saturday format with league contests played against travel partners for two-game road trips to maximize rest, minimize travel times and limit missed class time.
The conference will once again employ a schedule format for its men's and women's basketball conference games to be played on the same days of the week but with games at different home sites per gender. Selected rivalry games may be played as doubleheaders if requested by the competing institutions.
Tip times for conference games will be announced by each institution. Select game dates may be adjusted for live coverage on the ESPN family of networks. The conference's men's and women's basketball broadcast schedule will be announced prior to the start of the season.
The 2020 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Championship will once again see 10 vying for the tournament title and the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship. First-round games on Saturday, March 7, second-round games on Monday, March 9 and quarterfinal games on Wednesday, March 11 will be held on campus sites and hosted by the higher seeds. The semifinals on Saturday, March 14 and championship game on Sunday, March 15 will be held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds will receive byes directly to the semifinals, the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds will receive byes and host the quarterfinal games, the No. 5 and No. 6 seeds will host the second-round games and the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds will host the first-round games.
All nine games of the championship are slated for live coverage on the ESPN family of networks.
2019-20 SUN BELT MEN'S BASKETBALL CONFERENCE SCHEDULE
Wednesday, December 18
Louisiana at Arkansas State
Thursday, December 19
Appalachian State at South Alabama
Little Rock at ULM
Coastal Carolina at Troy
Texas State at Georgia Southern
UTA at Georgia State
Saturday, December 21
Appalachian State at Troy
Little Rock at Louisiana
Arkansas State at ULM
Coastal Carolina at South Alabama
UTA at Georgia Southern
Texas State at Georgia State
Thursday, January 2
Georgia State at Appalachian State
Texas State at Little Rock
UTA at Arkansas State
Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina
South Alabama at Louisiana
Troy at ULM
Saturday, January 4
Georgia Southern at Appalachian State
UTA at Little Rock
Texas State at Arkansas State
Georgia State at Coastal Carolina
Troy at Louisiana
South Alabama at ULM
Monday, January 6
Louisiana at Appalachian State
Georgia Southern at Little Rock
Georgia State at Arkansas State
ULM at Coastal Carolina
South Alabama at UTA
Troy at Texas State
Thursday, January 9
Appalachian State at UTA
Little Rock at Troy
Arkansas State at South Alabama
Coastal Carolina at Texas State
ULM at Georgia Southern
Louisiana at Georgia State
Saturday, January 11
Appalachian State at Texas State
South Alabama at Little Rock
Troy at Arkansas State
Coastal Carolina at UTA
Louisiana at Georgia Southern
ULM at Georgia State
Thursday, January 16
Arkansas State at Appalachian State
Little Rock at Coastal Carolina
Georgia Southern at Troy
Georgia State at South Alabama
UTA at Louisiana
Texas State at ULM
Saturday, January 18
Little Rock at Appalachian State
Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina
Georgia Southern at South Alabama
Georgia State at Troy
Texas State at Louisiana
UTA at ULM
Thursday, January 23
Troy at Little Rock
South Alabama at Arkansas State
Saturday, January 25
Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina
Little Rock at South Alabama
Arkansas State at Troy
Georgia State at Georgia Southern
ULM at Louisiana
UTA at Texas State
Thursday, January 30
Appalachian State at Arkansas State
Coastal Carolina at Little Rock
Troy at Georgia Southern
South Alabama at Georgia State
Louisiana at UTA
ULM at Texas State
Saturday, February 1
Appalachian State at Little Rock
Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State
South Alabama at Georgia Southern
Troy at Georgia State
Louisiana at Texas State
ULM at UTA
Thursday, February 6
UTA at Appalachian State
Texas State at Coastal Carolina
Georgia Southern at ULM
Georgia State at Louisiana
Saturday, February 8
Texas State at Appalachian State
Arkansas State at Little Rock
UTA at Coastal Carolina
Georgia Southern at Louisiana
Georgia State at ULM
South Alabama at Troy
Thursday, February 13
Appalachian State at Georgia State
Little Rock at Texas State
Arkansas State at UTA
Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern
Louisiana at South Alabama
ULM at Troy
Saturday, February 15
Appalachian State at Georgia Southern
Little Rock at UTA
Arkansas State at Texas State
Coastal Carolina at Georgia State
Louisiana at Troy
ULM at South Alabama
Thursday, February 20
South Alabama at Appalachian State
Troy at Coastal Carolina
Georgia Southern at Texas State
Georgia State at UTA
Saturday, February 22
Troy at Appalachian State
Little Rock at Arkansas State
South Alabama at Coastal Carolina
Georgia Southern at UTA
Georgia State at Texas State
Louisiana at ULM
Wednesday, February 26
Arkansas State at Louisiana
Thursday, February 27
ULM at Little Rock
Saturday, February 29
Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State
Louisiana at Little Rock
ULM at Arkansas State
Georgia Southern at Georgia State
Troy at South Alabama
Texas State at UTA
Tuesday, March 3
Appalachian State at ULM
Little Rock at Georgia State
Arkansas State at Georgia Southern
Coastal Carolina at Louisiana
Texas State at South Alabama
UTA at Troy
2020 SUN BELT MEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
First Round at Campus Sites
Saturday, March 7
Game 1 - No. 9 Seed at No. 8 Seed
Game 2 - No. 10 Seed at No. 7 Seed
Second Round at Campus Sites
Monday, March 9
Game 3 - Game 1 Winner at No. 5 Seed
Game 4 - Game 2 Winner at No. 6 Seed
Quarterfinals at Campus Sites
Wednesday, March 11
Game 5 - Game 3 Winner at No. 4 Seed
Game 6 - Game 4 Winner at No. 3 Seed
Semifinals at Smoothie King Center
Saturday, March 14
Game 7 - Game 5 Winner vs. No. 1 Seed
Game 8 - Game 6 Winner vs. No. 2 Seed
Championship Game at Smoothie King Center
Sunday, March 15
Game 9 - Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner