Matt Barnes is five days away from ending a journey he never expected, and one with more ups and downs than the roller coasters at Universal Studios.

That’s where the proud native of tiny Groesbeck, Texas, will head this weekend, playing the role of elder statesman and trying to help UL-Lafayette’s football team win another bowl game.

And, in a sense, Barnes’ circle closes in a familiar manner Saturday when the Ragin’ Cajuns (7-6) take on Tulane (6-6) in the AutoNation Cure Bowl.

He was on the sidelines as a true freshman when the Cajuns took a 24-21 win over the Green Wave in the 2013 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. He wasn’t playing that season, but he was there with his teammates — and with a towel over his head, unable to watch when Tulane kicker Cairo Santos lined up for a 48-yard potential tying field goal in the final seconds that sailed wide.

“That was my first piece of winning,” said the graduate-student tight end, who finished his bachelor’s degree three semesters ago. “Learning from all those guys, them telling me this is the standard here. That made me want to carry on the legacy to other guys today.”

Those other guys now include players who were in middle school when Barnes signed with UL-Lafayette. Some call him “Mr. Barnes,” and offensive coordinator Rob Sale calls him “Grandpa.”

“Every day,” said Barnes, who will turn 24 in January. “Every day in our flex line, he calls me that, so I hear it enough. But I don’t mind it. It’s true, so I gotta adapt to it.

“He also told me that I was running out of days. I’ve got five days left in the total deal, man. But I’m enjoying every minute of it.”

Few deserve that enjoyment more than the 6-foot-3, 255-pounder who has fought through injuries, played in a position that was an afterthought in the UL-Lafayette offense until this year. He watched the program slide and now rebound in a senior season he wasn’t sure he’d receive.

Barnes missed all of 2015 with a knee injury he suffered in spring spring practice. He had redshirted in that first season in 2013, meaning that he’d exhausted his eligibility at the end of last year’s disappointing 5-7 season. Barnes made the choice to apply for a sixth year of eligibility on medical hardship grounds, but that wasn’t granted until late summer.

“I thought what every high school kid thinks coming out, I’m going to come and play as a true freshman and leave early,” Barnes said. “I played the whole spring and did every workout from January, and I didn’t really think about it. I thought we had a good shot and a lot of people helped me — and one day this summer, coach (Billy) Napier came to be before a team meeting and said it was approved.”

Napier took over in mid-December and was far from being sold on Barnes early. After all, he’d had a grand total of six career catches for 44 yards.

“The jury was still out on him when we got here,” Napier said. “He’d had a little bit of a checkered past in terms of how he played and being hurt.

“But I still remember the first workout that we had, kind of an evaluation workout, and I remember him running through the bags and I told someone, 'I think we can get that guy to play pretty good.’ ”

Barnes has 13 catches this season, more than twice his career total entering the year — including his first touchdown in a season-opening win over Grambling. He’s also been a key part as a blocker in a running game that’s accounted for 2,978 yards and will likely wind up with two 1,000-yard rushers (Elijah Mitchell has 959 yards heading into the Cure Bowl against Tulane).

“He does the little things right,” Napier said. “In our system, the tight end has got a lot on their plate, and he’s a guy who practices at a high level, a really detailed guy. We were excited he got the sixth year of eligibility, because he’s extremely intelligent and we needed that kind of guy at that position.”

That level of intelligence and detail didn’t show early. Barnes admitted he graduated 112th out of 117 seniors from Groesbeck High, where he was an All-State selection and had 77 catches for 1,176 yards and 18 scores as a senior. At that time, he wasn’t sure if college football was in his future.

“I went to a small school in a country town where you’re pretty much in agriculture or in the oil field,” he said. “It’s small enough that if financial aid sends my check home, my mama will cash it — and it’s OK, because she knows everybody at the bank, and they know it’s OK. Everybody knows everybody there.

“I don’t think anybody expected me to do anything. ... I picked up and left Groesbeck, Texas, and came to Lafayette and didn’t know anything about it or the culture. But I embraced it and accepted it, and now I really don’t want to leave.”

The difference six years later is that Barnes has options — more than he ever thought possible.

“I’ve had an internship with Coca-Cola,” he said. “I went to a Pelicans game and met the vice president of Chevron. I’ve met a lot of people, enough to know I have a choice on what I can do in my life and that’s really good. I’m about to finish my master’s degree in business, and I never thought that would be possible. I can’t wait to see what life brings to me.”