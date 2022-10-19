UL basketball coach Bob Marlin had to vote as well, so he knew how difficult handicapping the Sun Belt men’s basketball race is for the upcoming season.
For one, the transfer portal often leaves many questions for programs across the country. Secondly, there are four new teams — Old Dominion, Marshall, Southern Miss and James Madison — joining the conference.
“Somebody’s got to be picked first, right?” Marlin said. “It was very difficult this year. College basketball’s had a lot of turnover as we know. Our league has had turnover. We’ve added new teams. So it comes down to who has what player on the roster and how many people are returning.”
The Cajuns have four starters and eight of 11 overall players back from a 16-15 squad that reached the Sun Belt tournament finals last season.
"We’re going to build off that and try to cut the nets down this year," Marlin said. “We’ve done a good job of retaining our student-athletes. We’ve got a good situation for them, do a lot for them, and I think they’re very appreciative of that.”
Leading UL’s effort is 6-foot-11 junior Jordan Brown, who averaged 15.3 points and 8.6 rebounds a game.
“I think it’s really just depending on how you look at it. It could really help you or really hurt you,” Brown said of the preseason hype. “You have to keep that same hunger, because you know it puts a target on your back — being looked at early on as one of the top teams.
“It really doesn’t matter early on where you’re at. It’s about where you finish. As long as we really keep that hunger, I think it could really help us.”
Brown even shot 46% from 3-point land last season.
“I think just being able to have that option to keep the defense honest and being able to spread the defense out, it opens the game up not only for myself but also for my teammates,” Brown said. “It’s a pick-your-poison type thing, inside or outside and it opens everything up.”
Among the other top contenders are the Texas State Bobcats and South Alabama Jaguars.
Texas State has been an enigma in coach Terrence Johnson’s first two seasons. The Bobcats won back-to-back Sun Belt regular-season titles only to lose in the Sun Belt tournament opener both seasons.
“If you have woke me up two years ago and told me this would be my reality, even with the two early exits in the Sun Belt tournament, I would take it,” Johnson said. “We’ve done things that nobody thought we could do. Now it’s up to us to take that next step and believe that we can go further.”
The Bobcats are led by Sun Belt first-team point guard Mason Harrell.
The Jaguars are coming off a 21-12, 9-7 season, including a first-round SBC tournament exit largely because of injury issues.
“I’m excited about our group,” South Alabama coach Richie Riley said. “The challenge is to stay healthy. The last two or three years, we’ve had our fair share of bad luck with injuries.”
Transfer center Kevin Samuel, a 7-footer, brings much optimism to South Alabama as the active leader nationally with 1,048 career rebounds at both TCU and Florida Gulf Coast. He’s TCU’s all-time leading rebounder and one of only three players nationally with more than 1,000 points and 1,000 boards.
“He’s an elite rebounder and an elite defender,” Riley said. “Everybody notices how he moves because it’s really special to see a 7-footer be able to move like he does, but his IQ to play the game is off the charts. He’s like having a veteran out there. He understands ball screen coverage, he understands help. It’s off the charts.
“He’s added so much to what we do defensively.”
Greg Parham also is back after missing last season with an injury.
Among the schools, Marshall brings the most intrigue. In 2018, Marshall Hall of Fame coach Dan D’Antoni led the Herd to its first NCAA tournament win in 31 years, but the pandemic seasons didn’t treat the program well.
Marshall was 12-21 and 4-14 in Conference USA last season.
“We’re looking forward to making a big improvement on that, getting back to Marshall basketball,” D’Antoni said. “Last year I think was an anomaly, I hope. I’m pretty I’m sure it is.”
Marshall is led by three preseason all-Sun Belt picks, topped by 6-5 junior Taevion Kinsey. He averaged 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and shot 81.8% at the line.
“I would say I play above the rim,” Kinsey said. “I like to really get to the basket. I really, really like to shoot the mid-range. It really doesn’t matter who we’re playing that night, I’m definitely going to try to get to that mid-range.”
Point guard Andy Taylor also returns after averaging 14.2 points and 4.4 assists, and Kamdyn Curfman brings 117 3-pointers to Marshall from VMI last season as a transfer.