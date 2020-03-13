In some ways, UL redshirt sophomore Chris Smith is going to face more pressure than most first-year performers on the collegiate level.

For the past two seasons, the Ragin’ Cajuns’ offense has enjoyed an explosive three-headed monster in the backfield.

Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas are both back for their senior seasons, but home run threat Raymond Calais plans on being on an NFL roster this fall.

Those who saw Smith in 32 carries last season, or in practice each day, are convinced he’ll fill in admirably for Calais in UL’s attack.

Peter LeBlanc's quick adjustment to college football opens options for UL's offense UL coach Billy Napier spent much of last season impressed with how quickly wide receiver Peter LeBlanc adapted to Division I football as a tru…

“We all had an opportunity to see Chris last year,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “We all know what he’s capable of. This is a huge spring for Chris to kind of emerge as an every-down player and contributor — a guy that the team and staff can depend on.

“I think the big thing with Chris is consistency, dependability, a guy that we were trust to give the ball to. I think for the most part, he’s on his way to that.”

So this spring is important for Smith.

UL canceled Saturday's practice and an athletics department spokesman said an announcement about the status of the remainder of the spring football season would be made early this week. Many athletics departments around the country have halted all activities over fears of the coronavirus spread.

In Smith's 32 carries a year ago, he collected 334 yards and four touchdowns for 10.4 yards per carry.

“Chris isn’t going to drop the ball,” UL senior quarterback Levi Lewis said. “He’s going to pick up right where Raymond (Calais) left off with speed, just his sense. Chris is a dog. It’s nothing we hadn’t seen, but he’s going to show us more just working in this offseason.”

Whether Smith can adequately replace what the offense lost with Calais graduating remains to be seen, but Calais certainly was a good model for Smith as a teammate.

UL linebacker Ferrod Gardner focused on sharpening his shortcomings during his final spring session On paper, UL senior linebacker Ferrod Gardner brings the most experience to his unit after the graduation of team leader Jacques Boudreaux.

“Me and Ray’s relationship has been pretty good,” Smith said. “I’ll text him every now and then and ask him what the coaches are asking him to do, can we watch film, can he work out? He’s like, ‘Sure.’

“He’s helping me out, reading the plays and everything. His first two years he didn’t play much but on special teams. We talk about that a lot, so I’m on special teams just working. He’s telling me, ‘Chris, when I leave, it’s your turn. Just be ready.’ So it’s been good.”

Much like Calais, the 5-foot-9, 195-pound Smith arrived at UL coming off a banner high school career out of Louisville, Mississippi, only to discover many talented new teammates awaiting him.

“Coming from where I’m from, a small school, I played every position, every down,” Smith said. “So I’m coming in ready to play, but I see three guys in front of me that are NFL ready, NFL prospects. So I can learn from them and I can wait and when it’s my turn, I’ll be ready.”

Just like Calais, Smith is focusing on more than showing off his speed during spring drills.

“Right now, that’s what we’re working on,” Smith said. “Coach says, ‘I know you can be an outside runner, but I want you to run in between the tackles. That’s what the NFL scouts are looking at.’ Everybody knows you can run outside, make them know you can run inside. Put your head down and just run.

“So we work on that all day — without pads and with pads.”

Linebacker, offensive line could produce some position changes for Cajuns during the spring It’s still very early and as UL coach Billy Napier put it, the spring season is the time to throw ideas against the wall and “see what sticks.”

Just like Calais learned early on, that emphasis on the details also requires the mental side of the game, as well as blocking.

“The little things are very important,” Smith said. “Knowing the defense, knowing the down fronts, knowing who you got to pick up, which linebacker you have and just protecting the quarterback, because that’s the No. 1 player on the field, so you’ve got to watch his back.

“If you know the little things, you’ll be prepared for anything.”

Calais was also the All-Sun Belt kickoff return specialist this past fall, so guess what area Smith is anxious to address?

“We’ve got a new special teams coach, coach (Robby) Discher,” Smith said. “I went and met with his first day here. I told him, ‘Coach, I’m prepared to play any position you want me to, whether that’s kick returner, punt returner, on cover team, blocking, it doesn’t matter.’ I told him I’m ready to play.”

For the coaches, Smith’s biggest path to success is earning the staff’s confidence.

+2 Napier, UL defense comfortable, excited with coaching staff changes for 2020 football season The UL Ragin’ Cajuns football team was able to keep its head coach this past offseason, despite a handful of Power Five conference programs re…

“It’s going to be about doing that on a consistent basis,” Napier said. “We’ve been very pleased with Chris. He’s been very patient as a player. It’s his time. He’s got to make the most of that and capitalize on his opportunity.”

Either way, Smith said his goal isn’t to outperform Calais.

“It’s really not competition,” Smith concluded. “I’m just here to make the team better, just to leave it better than last year’s team and go farther than they did. So I want to win the whole thing, so I’ve got to contribute and do my part for the team.

“Eli and Trey do theirs and I come in and do mine.”