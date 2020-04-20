The UL men’s basketball team announced Monday the transfer of guard Devin Butts from Mississippi State.
The Macon, Georgia, native is a 6-foot-6 freshman from Stratford Academy with three years left of eligibility.
Butts is the second Division I transfer to join the Ragin’ Cajuns during the offseason, joining University of Portland transfer Theo Akwuba.
As a freshman, Butts appeared in six games, averaging 1.0 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.2 steals a game.
“Devin is a wing player who can play multiple positions, has a good feel for the game, and can score at all three levels,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “His time at Mississippi State was great for his college development. He has competed against some really good players with length and athleticism.
“We look for Devin to space the floor, attack in transition, and defend using his athleticism and length. Devin has a good pedigree, his father (Derex Butts) was a good player at Texas Tech back in the early 90s.”
Butts averaged 28.0 points as a senior at Stratford Academy.
Butts, a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com, averaged 16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game en route to being named region player of the year as a junior and on the AAU circuit with Team Georgia Magic.
