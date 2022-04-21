The UL Ragin’ Cajuns ran into LSU’s powerful lineup in a loss Tuesday.
Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, the Cajuns will be facing another potent batting order when they open a three-game Sun Belt weekend series at Georgia State.
“These guys will bounce back,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “They love to play. They’ll respond.”
The Cajuns enter the series 20-16 overall and 9-6 in league play. That’s a three-way tie for fourth place just one game behind third-place Georgia State (24-13, 10-5).
Too many free bases and a critical error hurt UL’s chances at LSU, which had a No. 34 RPI to begin the week. Georgia State stands with a No. 35 RPI.
Veteran outfielder Connor Kimple isn’t concerned with the Cajuns’ ability to rebound.
“Just take it pitch to pitch and play more as a team together,” he said. “We don’t really point fingers in this program. You point a finger at yourself, ‘What can you do better?’
“No one’s really oblivious to what’s going wrong. We’re all just trying to pull the rope in the same direction to get it fixed.”
Georgia State is batting .295 as a team with 240 runs scored, 71 doubles, 52 homers and 46 stolen bases.
But actually it’s his own offense Deggs is more focused on these days.
He changed the lineup in Tuesday’s loss – essentially moving shortstop Kyle DeBarge to the leadoff spot and inserting Trey LaFleur into the DH role. There just weren’t enough baserunners to get UL’s running game going.
“We just can’t function independent of each other,” Deggs said. “You’ve got to be able to pass the baton.
“Maybe I should have left the lineup like it was, I don’t know. We were just underneath a lot of balls.”
It was only LaFleur’s second start of the season due to back issues. The move shifted Kimple from his normal DH role to left field.
“In and out in BP and shagging fly balls, I kind of forgot how much fun it is,” Kimple said of playing defense. “Being in the rhythm of the game every pitch in left field is pretty fun. I’ll do whatever they need me to do to help us win. I’m just having fun either way.”
Kimple (.304, 6 HRs, 24 RBIs) is one of UL’s four .300 hitters – along with Carson Roccaforte (.341, 8 HRs, 41 RBIs, 15 SBs), Max Marusak (.313, 2 HRs, 15 RBIs, 15 SBs) and Tyler Robertson (.306, 2 HRs, 16 RBIs, 14 SBs).
By comparison, UL is batting .256 as a team with 199 runs, 55 doubles, 30 homers and 81 steals.
“Short memory and just come out and try to have fun. Play together. We kind of got away from that little bit (Tueday),” Kimple added.