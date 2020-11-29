In between the last two games for the No. 20-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns, a lot has happened … and didn’t happen.

The team missed a handful of practices due to 33 players experiencing some form of COVID-19 issues.

Head coach Billy Napier texted positive, entered a 10-day quarantine period and missed even more practice time.

Somehow it had very little impact on the Cajuns, who delivered an eye-popping 70-20 road victory over the ULM Warhawks on Saturday to improve to 8-1 on the season.

“We wanted to start fast and I thought we did that,” Napier said.

“We still made a handful of mistakes, in the kicking game in particular. But outside of those mistakes in the kicking game, it was a solid day.”

Last week, Napier suggested the unplanned week off might be a blessing in disguise.

After crushing the Warhawks on Saturday, safety Bralen Trahan agreed.

“I feel like not practicing those few days helped us out a lot I think,” Trahan said. “Just getting our legs back together and helping us regroup on the offensive side, the defensive side. I feel like it helped us.

“We got back this week and practiced hard and it showed today.”

With that said, don’t get the impression nothing was accomplished on the practice field during the two-week break.

For one, Napier said the offense worked specifically more on the passing game.

“One of the things we worked on this week is we put an emphasis on throwing and catching, in particular on some of the simulated periods and the good-on-good periods,” Napier said. “We really wanted to focus on our ability to continue to improve in the throw game. It’s just a big part of who we need to be on offense. I think that he (Lewis) took that to heart. The practice plan works and it paid off today. We certainly took a step forward in those areas.”

Furthermore, Lewis said the Cajuns’ stout defense helped the offense make progress as well.

“This past week, it was like a bye week, but we really practiced against our defense,” Lewis said. “We’ve got one of the top defenses in the country, so I think our defense helped us out on that … keeping that momentum, keeping us sharp. Iron sharpens iron.

“I commend our defense on that. Our defense really does a good job of making us better, because they give us their all every day at practice.”

Another thing that helped immensely was Lewis using his legs, running for 55 yards and two touchdowns.

“It’s another to combat having an extra player in the box,” Napier said. “We picked our spots to do that. I thought we had some good design and he certainly made the most of those opportunities.

“But when you’re playing against that structure, that’s one of the things it forces you to do.”

It was the first time in his career Lewis rushed for two touchdowns. Throughout the game, it was something he knew he had in his back pocket.

“When the quarterback runs the ball, they don’t have anybody for you,” Lewis said. “When it’s man-to-man, there’s nobody for the quarterback. I knew that. There wasn’t going to be a QB spy.

“I watched the film and knew that, so I knew I was going to be able to run the ball.”

Lewis and Napier acknowledged the quarterback missed a few chances in the passing game, but he still hit on 18 of 25 passes for 147 yards and three scores.

“You don’t have that much success if you’re not getting really good play from the quarterback,” Napier said. “I thought 1 (Lewis) was really sharp today. He missed a few, don’t get me wrong, but he did a nice job of moving the ball today (Saturday).”

Perhaps even more encouraging is UL’s receivers made contested catches to achieve most of those passing numbers.

“Receivers had to make some contested catches,” Napier said. “That was the challenge going into the game. We knew it would be part of our formula to win and we did it really well today (Saturday).”

Now comes the real chore of transferring all that progress to the two most significant Sun Belt opponents out there – Appalachian State on Friday and Coastal Carolina on Dec. 19.