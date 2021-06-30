The offseason musical chairs continued for UL men’s basketball program Wednesday with the news potential super senior guard Cedric Russell has entered the transfer portal.
Three weeks ago, UL men’s basketball coach Bob Marlin announced potential super seniors Russell and Dou Gueye were back practicing with the team as routine summer workouts began.
At the time, however, Marlin warned the decisions weren’t final.
On Wednesday, it’s confirmed Russell has decided to leave the program.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard from Peabody in Alexandria played four seasons with the Ragin’ Cajuns.
This past season, Russell was a first-team All-Sun Belt performer, averaging 17.2 points and 3.2 rebounds a game while shooting 40% from 3-point land and 76.7% at the free throw line.
For his career, Russell averaged 11.4 points and 2.4 rebounds a game while hitting 41% from the floor, 37.5% from 3-point land and 77.7% at the line.
Also leaving the program this offseason were guard Mylik Wilson, Devin Butts, Jacobi Gordon and Chris Spenkuch.
Marlin’s staff, though, responded by adding 6-11 forward Jordan Brown, former Lafayette Christian guard Greg Williams from St. John’s, former Lafayette High guard Jalen Dalcourt from San Jose State and Antwann Jones from Creighton.