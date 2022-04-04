UL baseball coach Matt Deggs has been preaching it all season long – patience and perspective.
Through all the frustrating losses and obstacles his Ragin’ Cajuns have already endured this season, he’d admit it’s even difficult for him at times to display those traits.
But as UL leaves a series win over Georgia Southern and starts a two-game midweek series at Louisiana Tech at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Ruston, it’s no longer hard to see the Cajuns’ season shaping into form.
Especially if you understand a few things.
“We’re getting better,” Deggs said. “It’s trending the right way.”
Deggs said that Monday knowing his Cajuns (14-13, 3-4) are just now getting their full complement of position players healthy and in the right spots.
Max Marusak and Tyler Robertson did heavy damage at the top of the order over the weekend and Warnner Rincones added a huge RBI single to Sunday’s win in addition to stellar defense.
“When TR plays well, we play well,” Deggs said. “That’s what you’re seeing a lot of right now. He’s been good for two weeks. Hopefully he continues to get better and better and batter. He’s like Marusak, they’re very similar.
“They’re kind of both just scratching the surface of their abilities. They’re guys I wish I would have had for three and four years.”
He also says that knowing the staff might have settled upon a weekend starting rotation with Brandon Talley on Friday, followed by Jacob Schultz and Jeff Wilson.
The missing piece was Schultz as the game two starter. Ironically, the most encouraging aspect of the weekend was his eight-inning start in the only loss of the series.
It’s a notion he’s been pondering for “a couple of years” and now it’s happening now that Schultz has added a split and slider to his arsenal.
“Because he’s so efficient,” Deggs said. “Efficiency and contact don’t lend itself to closing or being in huge spots in the end all the time. Because he’s a sinker baller means there’s going to be contact and it’s on the ground.
“Well, late in games with tight leads, that creates pressure in itself. But to start a game, you could somebody frustrated and then it can built into a really good finish for you and that’s what he did.”
Deggs also knows his best arm – Hayden Durke – is showing signs of increasing his role after three straight encouraging outings.
“Him and I have had a lot of talks,” Deggs said of Durke. “Hayden is more than welcome to pitch as much as he wants. That ball is in his court. If he keeps stringing together outings like this, obviously they’re going to get longer and his opportunities are going to keep coming.
“It’s the best stuff on the team, it just is. He’s got a chance if he continues down this path of making adjustments … he’s got a chance to do some big things for us.”
Deggs has also seen the numbers. He knows UL currently has the eighth highest strength of schedule in the country to this point.
Georgia Southern has an RPI of 19, followed by Arkansas (25), Stanford (28), South Alabama (64), UC-Irvine (93) and Houston (98).
Louisiana Tech has an RPI of 31, not to mention other future opponents as Texas State (36), Coastal Carolina (39), LSU (44) and Georgia State (67).
“I think we’ll keep getting better,” Deggs said. “I just do. What I like is our schedule has put us in a position, if we get hot and win, we’re going to parlay that into something.”
It’s not hard to see this team’s offensive potential.
“True perspective would be that we’ve got 20-something new guys and a lot of them lack a full season at this level, but they’re all good enough,” Deggs said. “It takes time.
“It takes time to understand what we do offensively, but I like where we’re at. They execute our offense at a high level."
It’s not difficult to see how good this team can be defensively.
“We can beat you in different ways and that’s good,” he added.
And now the starting rotation seems to be solidified.
Now it’s simply a matter of stop adding to the ‘Shoulda, woulda, coulda’ category.
“We’re sitting 14-13 and 4-5 with five or six not ‘What mind have beens’ but probably, ‘What should have beens.’”
In his mind, it’s simply a matter of being aggressive at the right times in the right situations the rest of the way.
‘To play a game outside the box with a little bit of guerilla warfare if you will, because that’s what you’re going to need to be able to do at our level if you want to get back to the World Series,” Deggs explained. “You’re going to have to be masters of that stuff, because some days you’re just not going to match up man to man.”